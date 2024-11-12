TransNetwork Logistics Expands into U.S. Market with Focus on Efficiency and Growth

CANADA'S FASTEST GROWING FREIGH BROKER COMPANY TNL LOGISTICS TransNetwork Logistics Ontario, Canada

Expansion into Key U.S. Regions Strengthens TransNetwork Logistics’ Reach and Service Capabilities

If you bought it… a trucker brought it.” — Unknown

VAUGHN, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TransNetwork Logistics (TNL), a rapidly advancing logistics provider, is pleased to announce its expansion into the U.S. domestic market, broadening its reach beyond Canada and cross-border freight.

TNL is focusing on critical U.S. regions, including the Northeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and California, with a specialized emphasis on the canned food and plastics manufacturing sectors. By delivering streamlined freight solutions in these high-demand areas, TNL aims to optimize and elevate the logistics experience for its clients.

“We are thrilled to expand our services into the U.S. domestic market,” said Ryan Twyman, Co- Founder of TransNetwork Logistics. “By leveraging our extensive carrier network and our customer-centric approach, we’re primed to support manufacturers and various industries with efficient, cost-effective logistics solutions tailored to today’s supply chain needs.”

A Strong Foundation Built on Customer Success

Founded only a year ago, TNL has already made a strong impression in the logistics industry. With 40 years of combined experience among its founders, TNL stands out for its commitment to customer service, robust carrier partnerships, and focus on operational efficiency. Today, TNL partners with over 10,000 carriers across North America, ensuring reliable, on-time deliveries for clients day in and day out.

One of TNL’s notable achievements includes a transformative partnership with a well-known pet food manufacturer struggling with supply chain reliability due to late deliveries and communication issues with its previous carrier.

TNL stepped in, implementing Just-In-Time (JIT) delivery solutions, enabling the manufacturer to enhance its production flow. Within three months, TNL had grown its role to oversee multiple inbound lanes, providing consistent deliveries and managing 12–15 loads per week. This improvement underscored TNL’s commitment to fostering operational efficiency and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“Effective communication, timely delivery, and operational efficiency are the pillars of our service model,” remarked Ryan. “Our customers can trust us with their critical supply chain operations, and our success stories show just how valuable those core principles are.”

Expanding Services and Embracing Innovation

In addition to its foundational services—Full Truckload (FTL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), warehousing, and drayage—TNL remains dedicated to innovation. The company recently upgraded its Transportation Management System (TMS), adding enhanced tracking capabilities and a pricing tool designed to ensure competitive market rates. These upgrades enable TNL to deliver accurate, real-time tracking to customers, improving transparency and efficiency across the supply chain.

“Our industry is evolving rapidly, and our team is constantly adapting,” said Ryan Twyman. “With our advanced technologies, including AI and market analytics, we are positioned to maintain service excellence, even when supply chains are under stress from economic fluctuations or other challenges.”

A Vision for Growth

TNL’s expansion into the U.S. domestic market is only the beginning. The company’s near-term goal is to become one of Canada’s top 15 freight brokerages, with the ultimate vision of ranking among North America’s top 100 within the next decade. TNL is actively working towards becoming a leader in green logistics and efficient, tech-enabled freight solutions, focusing on long-term customer partnerships that foster sustained growth.

“Expanding into the U.S. opens up substantial opportunities for TNL to continue building strong, lasting relationships with clients across North America,” said Randy. “Our goal is to continually refine our services, integrate cutting-edge technology, and help our customers optimize their supply chains.”

About TransNetwork Logistics

TransNetwork Logistics (TNL) is a full-service logistics provider specializing in comprehensive freight brokerage solutions across North America. With a network of over 10,000 carriers and a skilled team of logistics professionals, TNL delivers FTL, LTL, warehousing, and drayage services to diverse industries, including manufacturing and food production.

Founded by industry veterans with over 40 years of combined experience, TNL is committed to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and providing efficient supply chain solutions.

For further information about TransNetwork Logistics, please visit our website or contact us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.