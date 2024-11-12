NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON WATKINS GLEN DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION INITIATIVE

View Before and After Photos of the Harborside Village Apartments & Renderings of the Clute Park Playground

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced significant progress on the Watkins Glen Downtown Revitalization Initiative with the completion of the Harborside Village Apartments and a groundbreaking for the ADA accessible playground at Clute Park. The Village of Watkins Glen has now completed seven of its DRI projects, and an additional 16 projects have been completed with over $1.9 million from the Village’s DRI multi-site/small project fund. Once construction of the Clute Park Playground is complete, Watkins Glen will have implemented its full DRI award of $10 million. Together, these projects further the goal of Watkins Glen’s DRI to capitalize on the Village’s assets and create a vibrant year-round economy.

“The Village of Watkins Glen started its DRI with a clear vision and goal of capitalizing on historic assets to create a thriving year-round economy and public spaces for all to enjoy,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “It’s exciting to see all the progress that has been made so far with the completion of the Harborside Village Apartments and the groundbreaking for the Village’s final DRI project – the Clute Park Playground. I look forward to returning to Watkins Glen in the near future to see the complete transformation of this booming community.”

The Harborside Village Apartments

The Harborside Village Apartments project transformed a formerly vacant medical office into five market rate apartments. The former Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building located nearby was also renovated for use as a fitness center with four upper floor residential units as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative; these renovations were completed in 2022. These projects received a combined $250,000 through the DRI.

Clute Park Playground

The Clute Park Playground will include 12,000 square feet of play area with features to help infiltrate stormwater. The playground will feature handicapped accessible ramps, new individual ADA compliant swings and an ADA compliant group swing, a carousel that is wheelchair accessible and special flooring for walkways.

In addition to the playground, year-round recreation improvements were completed at Clute Park in 2021. These improvements include the creation of a new ice rink/splash pad, event center, bathhouse, lighting, landscaping, signage and other related site improvements. The Clute Park project was supported through nearly $3 million from the DRI, approximately $2.5 million in EPF Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) funds and $415,000 in New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation funds, for a total cost of approximately $5.9 million. This funding includes $250,000 in DRI funds and $375,000 in EPF LWRP funds for the playground.

The Village of Watkins Glen was named the Southern Tier Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for Round Two. In addition to these projects, other projects that were awarded DRI funding include developing a new mixed-income housing and childcare center; redeveloping Captain Bill’s Port of Seneca Lake; installing new lighting on Franklin Street and gateway and wayfinding signage throughout the Village; and upgrading Lafayette Park. The Village of Watkins Glen also received nearly $2 million through the DRI to create a fund to rehabilitate facades, renovate commercial units and create new upper-floor residential units.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul remains committed to supporting the communities selected as beneficiaries of the transformative Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The focused investments in the Harborside Village Apartments and Clute Park Playground projects are essential in bringing new life back to the Watkins Glen community. Through the DRI, we are reinforcing our commitment to our neighborhoods and to families for generations to come."

State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to Watkins Glen and the entire Southern Tier. This playground is a great complement to the village and each of these DRI projects strengthen the link between Watkins Glen State Park and Seneca Lake waterfront. Our State Parks and Historic Sites are year-round destinations, and these projects enhance this effort for the entire Southern Tier.”

Village of Watkins Glen Mayor Laurie DeNardo said, “Watkins Glen has exceeded all expectations with each of our DRI projects. Thank you Governor Hochul and the state agencies who supported all of our projects. The new ADA playground will be our final DRI project in the Village and while it's bittersweet, the accomplishments will provide years of enjoyment for the future that we all should be proud of."

Carl Bowers, Chairman of the Schuyler County Legislature, “The DRI program has been transformational for both the Village and the County. We appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued support for this program as it has catalyzed redevelopment of buildings, attracted new businesses, and provided 17 new or renovated apartments for new residents.”

Governor Hochul announced in August the availability of another $100 million for Round 8 of the DRI, as well as another $100 million for Round 3 of NY Forward, which the Governor created in 2022 to serve New York’s smaller and rural communities. Round 8 applications were due October 18; the Regional Economic Development Councils are currently reviewing those applications. To date, the State has committed a total of $1.2 billion to both programs. The State has already awarded $800 million to 81 communities throughout the State in the first 7 rounds of the DRI and $200 million to 43 communities in the first two rounds of NY Forward.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation.

