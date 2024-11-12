Submit Release
Stream Advisory Issued for Rock Creek and the Confluent of Hillsdale Lake

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Rock Creek in Miami County down to its confluent of Hillsdale Lake

The stream advisory is a result of land application of sludge and sediment that may be associated with wastewater discharges near 239th Street and Bethel Church Road, Paola Kansas.

The advisory has been issued because of the unknown composition of the sediments, including potential elevated bacteria and contaminants that may be present in Rock Creek and Hillsdale Lake. Do not allow children or pets to enter the waters at these locations.

Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once testing indicates contact has been deemed safe.

