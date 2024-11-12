KDHE Provides Financing for Frontenac Water System Improvements

Multifaceted improvements to the City of Frontenac’s drinking water utility started in 2021, but construction activities are expected to increase in 2025. The financing package from Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will fund construction of a new water supply well, an elevated storage tank, water treatment plant improvements and distribution pipe replacements. The drinking water system serves approximately 3,340 customers in Crawford County.

Completion of these projects will ensure the drinking water system remains in good operation for the long-term future.

Financing for the improvements to the City of Frontenac’s drinking water utility was made possible through a loan provided by KDHE with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Using the Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund (KPWSLF), KDHE has provided a $12,034,822 loan, of which $1,321,485 in principle will be forgiven.

The KPWSLF provides financing for municipal drinking water infrastructure at interest rates that are below market. Since 1997, the KPWSLF has provided more than $1.4 billion to 307 municipalities to finance drinking water infrastructure in Kansas.

