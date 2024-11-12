Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Albania

AZERBAIJAN, November 12 - On November 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SOCAR, Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, and the Albgaz company. This SOCAR-led project aims to make a significant contribution to the decarbonization process by preventing the use of coal and firewood in the Albanian city of Korçë.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister of Albania expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his comprehensive and meaningful speech at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania and praised the successful development of ties in all areas. They discussed cooperation in tourism, investments, and other fields and welcomed the two countries’ mutual support within international organizations.