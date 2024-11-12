Ilham Aliyev met with President of Poland

AZERBAIJAN, November 12 - On November 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Andrzej Duda for his participation in COP29. The Azerbaijani leader fondly recalled his previous meetings with the President of Poland and expressed hope that Andrzej Duda's visit to the country would further contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

Andrzej Duda thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to attend COP29, praised the excellent organization of the event, and conveyed his congratulations in this regard.

During the conversation, the Presidents emphasized the significance of the global climate agenda.

They exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan across various areas, including Azerbaijan-EU relations and regional issues.

The Polish heritage in Azerbaijan, as well as the involvement of Polish architects in the design of various monuments in Baku, was also highlighted.