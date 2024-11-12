Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary of State of the Holy See

AZERBAIJAN, November 12 - On November 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See.

During the conversation, they acknowledged that representatives of various religions live in friendship and harmony in Azerbaijan.

The head of state emphasized that multiculturalism is not only a state policy in Azerbaijan but also a way of life for its people.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin expressed gratitude for designing and constructing the second Catholic church in Azerbaijan, viewing it as a contribution to multiculturalism and interfaith dialogue in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev also noted that the ancient Albanian Christian heritage is preserved by the government, highlighting that Azerbaijan is home to some of the oldest Christian communities.

They also recognized the valuable contributions of the Azerbaijani government and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to the restoration of Christian heritage in the Vatican and across various regions of the world.

Both sides hailed the relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.