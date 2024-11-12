Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Disaster Plan for Trial Courts Affected by Severe Flooding

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Supreme Court has extended a limited disaster plan for all the trial courts in the First, Second, Third, and Fourth Judicial Districts following severe flooding that occurred September 26 and 27, 2024 in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

In light of ongoing concerns and consistent with the extended deadlines contained in the Governor’s Executive Order No. 107, the Court continues the provisions of its October 4, 2024 order. All mandatory deadlines under the aforementioned rules of practice and procedure, and statutes of limitations, statutes of repose, orders of protection, and temporary injunctions that were extended through November 12, 2024 are hereby extended through December 25, 2024.