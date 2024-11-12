Ice Manufacturer to Invest $14.7 Million in Rutherford County for East Coast Production Facility

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced Abstract Ice Inc, a manufacturer of specialty craft ice products, will create 26 new jobs and invest more than $14.7 million in establishing a new manufacturing facility in Forest City.

“Today, we celebrate Abstract Ice investing in Rutherford County,” Governor Cooper said. “Western North Carolina is open for business, and innovative companies like Abstract Ice will continue to invest in our state with our highly skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and great quality of life.”

Founded in 2018, Abstract Ice is a trailblazing large-scale manufacturer of craft ice. Committed to elevating the cocktail experience, Abstract Ice offers a variety of crystal-clear, slow-melting ice products that add tremendous beauty to cocktails while lessening dilution. The company has engineered new proprietary technology to automate the traditionally labor-intensive process of hand-carving cocktail ice, becoming an industry leader for personal safety, food safety, environmental impact, and efficiency. Primarily serving bars, grocery stores and event venues, Abstract Ice provides artisanal ice in a range of shapes and sizes, from custom-etched cubes with logos or artistic designs, to spheres, to tall cubes, to interesting gem-like shapes. This new facility will help the California-based company expand its production capacity to meet national demand.

“We are excited to be coming to North Carolina and look forward to becoming a part of the Forest City community,” said Todd Stevenson, CEO of Abstract Ice. “We were attracted to make North Carolina our new facility’s home in part due to how business-friendly you have been, and we are grateful for the support we’ve received from the State as well as Rutherford County and Forest City.”

“Abstract Ice's expansion in North Carolina reinforces our reputation as a top destination for innovative and visionary companies,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Their presence will energize our local economy and tap into our state's diverse and skilled manufacturing workforce in the Rutherford County area.”

While wages vary by position, annual wages for new positions will average $57,038, exceeding the Rutherford County average of $45,030. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.48 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to Abstract Ice will help facilitate the company’s expansion in Rutherford County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Congratulations to Abstract Ice on their exciting expansion to North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator Timothy D. Moffitt. “This milestone reflects our shared commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation across our state.”

“We are thrilled to see how Abstract Ice’s explosive growth will not only create jobs but also enrich our community,” said N.C. Representative Jake Johnson. “This company is truly setting a new standard for excellence in the industry.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, North Carolina Community College System, Isothermal Community College, Rutherford County and the Town of Forest City.