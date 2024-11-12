KingsRock Advisors Announces International Expansion with a New EU Office in Stockholm and Additional Senior Hires and Transactions

- This Strengthens KingsRock’s Presence in EU and EMEA

NEW YORK, LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC ("KingsRock"), an independent global advisory firm, following its most recent announcements of its expansion in the US and the UK, also announced today its international expansion in the EU, opening a new company with an office in Stockholm to serve as our regulated entity for the EU, and adding Managing Directors to accelerate the growth of KingsRock’s capital solutions and corporate finance business.

We are pleased to welcome the following additional Senior Investment Bankers who have joined KingsRock recently in EU, with further expansion planned in Q424:

Milan, Italy

Alessandro Cummunale, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank

Eastern Europe/ Bucharest, Romania

Mihai Ionescu, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank

Iberia/ Lisbon, Portugal

Bernardo Maia, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank

Paolo Oliveira, Managing Director, former Deutsche Bank

This team’s unique investment banking experience coupled with having worked together with us for decades in senior roles in cross-asset origination in their respective regions, with a focus on structured private capital markets transactions in both credit and equity, will support our international growth and strategy to originate, structure and distribute private capital market transactions. This will further strengthen KingsRock’s ability to serve issuer clients and serve the private credit, special situations and private equity investor universe with ever more tailormade capital solutions and investment opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome our new Managing Directors to KingsRock as we continue to expand the global reach of our capital solutions business. Our commitment to strengthening our partnership model will further enhance our ability to serve our credit, corporate and sponsor clients around the world. In the near term, we will share more details about our growing partnerships in EMEA, Asia and LatAm to support clients worldwide,” said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner, and Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner.

The KingsRock team has already closed several significant transactions in the EU, including acting as Sole Financial Advisor to B-On Global on its €110 million buyout of Germany’s Deutsche Post DHL’s EV manufacturing business, including capital formation from institutional investors, and more recently acted as Sole Financial Advisor and Capital Markets Advisor in Greece on Hellenic Finance acquisition of a leasing company platform from National Bank of Greece, which is due to close subject to regulatory approvals.

About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors, LLC headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.

Founded in 2020, KingsRock’s comprises a team of approximately 25 professionals who advises on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.

KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms’ bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 115 independent Senior Advisors across 45 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

