Global Cross-Species Organ Transplantation Market Set to Reach USD 30.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by Technological Innovation and Growing Organ Demand | FMI

South Korea is emerging as a key player in the cross-species organ transplantation market, expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Strong R&D, infrastructure, and government support fuel this growth.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cross-species organ transplantation market, valued at USD 14.8 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to USD 30.5 billion by 2034, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. This impressive growth is fueled by innovations in genetic engineering, surgical techniques, and a pressing need to address the global shortage of human organs available for transplantation.



Key Market Drivers:

Advancements in Surgical Techniques and Organ Preservation: Cutting-edge improvements in surgical procedures and organ preservation methods are increasing the success rates of cross-species transplants, making these treatments more viable and effective for patients. Rising Demand Due to Organ Shortage: The urgent need for transplantable organs continues to outstrip supply, driving researchers and medical professionals to explore cross-species solutions, particularly those involving genetically modified animal organs. Genetic Engineering in Organ Compatibility: Genetic advancements now enable the development of animal organs that are more compatible with human biology, helping to minimize rejection risks and extend patient survival rates post-transplant. Supportive Regulatory Landscape: With growing regulatory support, there are more opportunities for research and development in xenotransplantation. This regulatory encouragement has been instrumental in promoting advances within the field. Immunomodulatory and Immune Tolerance Innovations: New therapies are helping patients’ bodies accept transplanted organs by modulating immune responses and reducing rejection risks, a critical factor in the success of cross-species transplantation. Increased Funding and Investment: Interest in emerging therapeutic areas has spurred investments and research activities in cross-species transplantation, positioning it as a promising solution for patients with end-stage organ failure. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and end-stage organ failure worldwide is expected to continue driving demand for innovative transplantation methods. Growing Patient Awareness and Openness: Patients are becoming more aware of and receptive to alternative treatment options, including cross-species transplantation, as traditional organ supply options remain limited.

By overcoming significant immunological barriers, cross-species organ transplantation presents a powerful alternative to address organ shortages and improve patient outcomes. As technological and scientific advancements continue, this market is positioned to offer life-saving solutions to thousands of individuals worldwide who are in critical need of organ transplants.

Accelerated Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report!

Here are the key takeaways from the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) projections for various countries from 2024 to 2034:

South Korea is expected to grow at the highest rate among these countries, with a CAGR of 8.6%. Japan: Forecasted growth at 8.2% CAGR, indicating a strong economic performance over the decade. United Kingdom: Anticipated to achieve 8.1% CAGR, reflecting solid growth prospects. China: Projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR, underscoring continued economic expansion. United States: Estimated to have a 7.7% CAGR, showing steady, sustained growth.



This data highlights South Korea as the leader in growth rate among these regions, with other countries also showing robust growth over the next decade.

Competitive Landscape of the Cross-species Organ Transplantation Market (2024-2034):

The cross-species organ transplantation market, also known as the xenotransplantation market, is rapidly advancing due to breakthroughs in genetic engineering, immunology, and bioengineering technologies. Over the coming decade, this market is poised for significant expansion, as major players aim to address organ scarcity issues and develop feasible, safe, and scalable solutions for organ replacement across species.

Recent Developments:

On February 13, 2024, eGenesis, in partnership with PorMedTec in Japan, achieved a major milestone by engineering porcine donors specifically for xenotransplantation. Cambridge, MA-based eGenesis, a leader in biotechnology, leverages its EGEN Platform to create human-compatible organs and cells. Through advanced genetic engineering, eGenesis addresses cross-species molecular incompatibilities and reduces viral risks.

Earlier, on June 26, 2023, Makana™ received the prestigious KidneyX Artificial Kidney Prize for its work in developing genetically engineered pigs intended for kidney transplants, marking significant progress in xenotransplantation technology.

Key Players and Strategic Focus Areas:

Novartis AG

Immerge BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Infigen, Inc.

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

NZeno Limited



Strategic Alliances and Collaborations:

With cross-species transplantation requiring a multidisciplinary approach, many players are forming alliances with tech firms, bioengineering companies, and medical device manufacturers. Partnerships in data analytics, for example, enable researchers to analyze large datasets on transplant outcomes, leading to better organ selection and matching.

Regulatory Landscape and Challenges:

Given the ethical, health, and safety concerns in xenotransplantation, the regulatory environment is strict, with stringent approval processes in regions like North America and Europe. However, regulatory frameworks may evolve as more clinical trials yield positive outcomes, providing a streamlined path for early adoption and commercialization by 2030.

Market Outlook (2024-2034):

As demand rises, the cross-species organ transplantation market is likely to see intense competition in innovative technologies (e.g., immune-modulation techniques, gene-edited organs) and regulatory alignment efforts. The next decade could witness a substantial reduction in transplant waiting lists and a reshaping of global organ transplantation practices, driven by these competitive advancements.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Organ Preservation Solution

Transplant Diagnostics

Xeno Products Organ Cell Tissue

Others



By Application:

Kidney

Heart

Liver

Lung

Others



By End Use:

Transplant centers

Hospitals

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

