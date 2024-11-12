TRAX Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer Designations

Esteemed awards recognize company’s commitment to hiring veterans of the U.S. armed forces

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRAX International Corporation, a leading provider of logistics, test and evaluation, engineering and IT services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced it has been named a Bronze 2025 Military Friendly® Employer, and a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer, in the under $500 million revenue category. A Military Friendly® designation recognizes an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. This is the fourth year TRAX has earned the distinction.

“At TRAX, we recognize the indispensable insights, values and skills that our veteran and military spouse employees bring to our team, our customers and their missions,” said Brian J. Clark, TRAX CEO and president. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized as a Military Friendly Employer, a Military Friendly Spouse Employer, and an advocate of the military and veteran communities.”

More than 1,200 companies participated in this year’s Military Friendly® survey. Final ratings were determined by the survey scores and an assessment of each company’s ability to meet recruitment, promotion and advancement, new hire retention and employee turnover thresholds.

TRAX will be showcased as a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. The full list of 2025 Military Friendly Employers is available online.

About TRAX International Corporation

TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, IT and engineering, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has operations across the U.S. and Central and Latin America. Visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.

Media Contact

Joelle Shreves

jshreves@traxintl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.