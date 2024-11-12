How Employers Can Support Veterans in the Workforce

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Career Institute® Career Optimism Index® study reveals 48% of veterans think there’s a negative stigma around mental health in their workplace. U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Eric Ryan, Senior Director, Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, University of Phoenix, shares resources on how to boost morale, performance, and retention of veteran employees.The study found that 83% of veterans are optimistic about the future of their career and feel strong in their skills. Despite having a slightly higher rate of confidence in career optimism compared to the general workforce, they also have an increased concern in managing work-related stress and perceived stigma around mental health in the workplace. In fact, 41% of the overall workforce sees stigma of seeking help for mental health as a barrier in the workplace, which can lead to reduced employee engagement and lower productivity.There are mental health programs employers can implement, and they can utilize the Veteran Workforce Optimization Roadmap created by Give an Hour with University of Phoenix, Amazon, Booz Allen, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Hiring our Heroes, CVS Health, Magellan Federal, Transcend, R.E.A.L. Therapy Solutions, and VFW, to support veterans, their employers, and overall workplace wellness.For more information, please visit: https://www.GiveAnHour.org/VeteranWorkforce

