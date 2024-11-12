Unforgettable Forgottonia Wins Lt. Gov Award for Macombopoly, the world’s largest Monopoly-style board of its kind

Illinois Main Street Conference awards Lt. Governor Award for Revitalization Excellence to Unforgettable Forgottonia for its newest attraction, Macombopoly.

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia proudly announces its recognition by the 2024 Illinois Main Street Conference as a Lt. Governor Awards for Revitalization Excellence award winner in the Promotion Approach Category for its newest attraction, Macombopoly , the world’s largest Monopoly-styled board of its kind.The prestigious award highlights and celebrates communities and individuals leading revitalization work, including design, organization, economic vitality, and promotions, in their regions, and honors volunteers and board members.This year’s Promotion Approach Category recognizes and honors Macomb’s newest visitor attraction in Macomb’s Historic Courthouse Square, Macombopoly, which pays homage to both the classic board game and its inspiration, The Landlord’s Game, invented by Macomb resident Elizabeth “Lizzie” Magie in 1904. The innovative and first-of-its-kind attraction serves as a modern-day tribute to Magie and her local contributions and a unique way to engage visitors in history, culture, and support for local businesses in the downtown district of Macomb.The initiative gained momentum in February 2023 when the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau partnered with adventure app developer eATLAS to design the app-guided board game featuring 60 stops throughout Macomb. The project was a collaborative effort involving the City of Macomb, Enjoy Illinois, numerous local businesses, volunteers, and marketing firms, culminating in a successful launch on Lizzie Magie’s birthday, May 9, 2024.“The support from our community has been overwhelming, and the results have been almost too incredible to be true,” says Jock Hedblade, Executive Director of the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Since launching Macombopoly, we’ve welcomed over 500,000 visitors to our downtown square, with more than 60% coming from 30 or more miles away. It’s a testament to the vibrancy of our community and the spirit of collaboration that has brought this project to life.”The project has significantly increased foot traffic and revitalized interest in the Macomb area. Visitors from 50 states and beyond, with participants traveling from as far away as Canada, France, Brazil, and Egypt to experience and play Macombopoly, which features two dozen local businesses.Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia and eATLAS will celebrate this achievement at the Illinois Main Street Conference on November 13, 2024.###About Visit Unforgettable ForgottoniaNestled in the picturesque heart of Macomb, Illinois, Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia invites travelers to embark on a journey filled with unforgettable experiences and captivating small-town charm. From the rolling hills of Lamoine River Valley to the downtown Macomb Historic Courthouse Square frequented by Abraham Lincoln and Macombopoly – “The World’s Largest Monopoly Game of it’s Kind” – Macomb is a tapestry of heritage, history, and culture waiting to be explored.Unforgettable Forgottonia celebrates local legends like Elizabeth “Lizzie” Magie, the ingenious mind behind the world-famous Monopoly board game, and the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. Visitors can experience and play Macombopoly, a one-million-square-foot Monopoly board game in Macomb’s downtown square. The experience comes to life with a state-of-the-art app that lets visitors interact, play, and learn about Macomb’s history, Lizzie’s life, and Monopoly’s hometown roots as they walk among larger-than-life Macombopoly board game pieces surrounding the Historic Courthouse Square. Macombopoly pays homage to Magie's pioneering spirit and invites guests to engage with a living tribute to her enduring legacy.As a designated Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, the town honors its unique connection to the 16th President of the United States through the Looking for Lincoln Self-Guided Tour, offering visitors a glimpse into Lincoln’s long-lasting impact on Macomb. Travelers can also immerse themselves in Macomb's vibrant arts scene through the Macomb Mural Project, savor local flavors at establishments like The Wine Sellers and Forgottonia Brewing, and partake in exhilarating events such Macomb Heritage Days and the Air, Wind & Fire Festival. Macomb is surrounded by lush natural landscapes, including the seven-circuit Lakeview Prairie Labyrinth at Lakeview Nature Center, Spring Lake Park, and Argyle State Park, each offering a tranquil escape for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.For more information on Unforgettable Forgottonia and planning your visit to explore hidden gems in Macomb, Illinois visit www.visitforgottonia.com

