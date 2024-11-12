Dennis Smith Entertainment Publishes New Guide on Formal Party Themes and Tailored Entertainment Options

The new guide covers formal party themes, offering practical tips and tailored entertainment ideas for weddings, corporate events, and upscale gatherings

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dennis Smith Entertainment, a custom entertainment provider specializing in musical entertainment and performance for upscale events, has published a new article aimed at helping event planners and hosts choose themes and entertainment options for formal parties.Titled “ Elegant Formal Party Themes to Impress Your Guests ,” the article offers a practical guide for those planning weddings, anniversaries, corporate events, and other high-end gatherings.The article discusses a variety of formal party themes, including classic options such as the Black and White Ball, Hollywood Glamour, and Roaring 20s, among others. Each theme includes tailored entertainment suggestions to help hosts set the tone and atmosphere of their event, while also providing practical tips for decor and dress codes. Additionally, the guide explains how Dennis Smith Entertainment's offerings, from classical ensembles to themed dancers, can align with and enhance each theme.“Choosing a theme can bring structure and cohesion to an event, but it’s the right entertainment that really completes the experience,” said Dennis Smith, founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment. “With this guide, we wanted to provide readers with ideas they could immediately apply to create a memorable and organized event, no matter the occasion.”Dennis Smith Entertainment offers music and performance options that are carefully curated to suit formal event themes. Their offerings include premium party bands , dancers, string quartets, and more, allowing clients to select an entertainment style that matches their vision. The article’s focus is on guiding readers to pair entertainment with themes in a way that best enhances their chosen aesthetic, mood, and atmosphere.“We often see that when music and performance are closely tied to a theme, guests feel more engaged and connected to the event,” added Smith. “Our goal with this article was to share some of the insights we’ve gathered over the years on how to make that connection meaningful.”The article also outlines key considerations for choosing a theme, such as aligning it with the event venue and understanding the preferences of the guests, as well as providing practical advice for coordinating entertainment and decor.Dennis Smith, founder and principal of Dennis Smith Entertainment, brings extensive experience in music, composition, and event entertainment design. Known for creating premier acts like Party on the Moon and Jessie’s Girls, Smith manages a portfolio of musicians, artists, and choreographers who specialize in custom entertainment for discerning clients. His artists have performed at prominent events, including President Obama’s Inaugural Ball, Eli Manning’s wedding, the Kentucky Derby, and the Indianapolis 500, with features in Modern Bride, Martha Stewart Weddings, and Vogue.For more information and to read the full article, please visit the Dennis Smith Entertainment website at https://www.dennissmithentertainment.com About Dennis Smith EntertainmentDennis Smith Entertainment is a Los Angeles-based provider of custom musical and performance entertainment for upscale weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. Known for their wide range of musical styles and expert ability to enhance themed events, Dennis Smith Entertainment works with clients to create seamless and engaging entertainment experiences tailored to each occasion.

