RHONDOS and Soterion Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Advanced SAP® Security and Compliance Solutions to North America

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHONDOS, a leader in enterprise software sales and services, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Soterion, a globally recognized provider of innovative governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions for SAP® environments. Through this collaboration, RHONDOS will serve as the master distributor and go-to-market partner for Soterion’s technology in North America.

With a shared commitment to enhancing enterprise operations, this partnership will enable organizations across North America to leverage Soterion’s advanced solutions for improving SAP® security, compliance, and overall governance. Soterion’s intuitive, user-centric platform empowers businesses to effectively manage risk, ensuring a more robust approach to maintaining regulatory standards and protecting sensitive information. As regulatory scrutiny continues to rise, this collaboration addresses a pressing need for enhanced SAP® security and compliance solutions across North America.

RHONDOS’ deep expertise in enterprise software solutions and a strong focus on customer-centric engagement positions the company as the ideal partner to introduce Soterion’s technology to North American enterprises. This strategic move aligns with RHONDOS’ mission to secure and observe SAP® landscapes while enhancing reporting and governance capabilities for their clients.

“Partnering with Soterion is a pivotal step for us at RHONDOS as we continue to expand our portfolio of innovative solutions aimed at empowering enterprises,” said Matthew Colabrese, President at RHONDOS. “We are excited to introduce North American businesses to Soterion’s technology, which perfectly complements our mission to deliver impactful, secure, and automated solutions.”

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Exclusive North American Representation: RHONDOS will act as the master distributor, making it the exclusive go-to-market partner for Soterion’s comprehensive GRC solutions in the region.

Enhanced SAP® Compliance: This collaboration will provide SAP® users with unparalleled access to solutions that simplify compliance management, optimize security protocols, and reduce audit complexities. Industries with high regulatory demands—such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing—will benefit particularly from Soterion’s robust risk management tools.

White Glove Implementation Services: RHONDOS will bring its renowned RHONDOS on Demand and expert support services to organizations adopting Soterion’s technology, ensuring seamless integration and maximum value realization.

“Soterion has found a strategic ally in RHONDOS, a company with an outstanding track record in enterprise software and client success,” said Dudley Cartwright, Managing Director at Soterion. “Their expertise in navigating complex SAP® landscapes will ensure that organizations across North America can harness the full potential of our solutions.”

North American businesses can now explore how Soterion’s GRC solutions can transform their SAP® environments by contacting RHONDOS for a personalized demo or consultation. This partnership is set to bring new standards of efficiency, compliance, and security to the North American market, paving the way for enterprises to optimize their SAP® environments with confidence and ease.

For more information about RHONDOS’ solutions and the Soterion technology suite, visit www.rhondos.com and www.soterion.com .

About RHONDOS

RHONDOS empowers organizations with innovative software solutions that streamline operations and drive value through targeted automation and expert-led services. Focused on maximizing the potential of enterprise tools used to secure and observe SAP®, RHONDOS stands as a trusted partner in the landscape of enterprise innovation.

About Soterion

Soterion is an international leading provider of Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solutions for organizations running SAP. Soterion’s user-friendly GRC solutions provide SAP customers with in-depth access risk reporting to allow organizations to effectively manage their access risk exposure. Soterion is passionate about simplifying the GRC processes, with a focus on translating this complexity into a business-friendly language to enhance better decision making and business accountability.

The software provides immediate integration into the SAP environment allowing organizations to keep up with the market, while effectively managing risk. Soterion’s easy-to-learn, plug-and-play software is S/4HANA ready, offers a beautiful graphical user interface, and boasts an award-winning user experience.

As access risk is business risk, Soterion believes that effective GRC is measured by how well the business users can carry out their access risk management

activities. Soterion’s business-friendly GRC solutions enhance the organization’s overall risk awareness by empowering business buy-in and accountability of access risk.

Brian Bates Senior Director bbates@rhondos.com www.rhondos.com

