Support St. Joe’s, get a chance to see Taylor Swift in Toronto – and win big

Extraordinary happens at St. Joe’s with Taylor Swift 50/50 draw

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation is excited to announce the St. Joe’s Taylor Swift 50/50 Raffle. By entering, participants can win TWO floor tickets to Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour in Toronto on November 21—and half the jackpot, so they can treat themselves to merch from every era!

The raffle closes at midnight on November 18 – less than a week from today! In just a few days, since it was launched. the contest has exploded. As of this this morning, the draw is already at $62,350, with half of the proceeds ($31,175) going to the winner – a tidy sum as we head into Taylor’s two-week takeover of Toronto. The other half will be used to support extraordinary care at St. Joseph’s Health Centre Toronto.

“It’s a Love Story for the books,” said Trina Klinck, Vice President, Communications and Donor Engagement, St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation in Toronto. “The Lucky One will win big and have an experience-of-a-lifetime, but the best part is that everyone who participates will be helping St. Joe’s fund extraordinary care and vital equipment for our growing community.

Don’t be left saying All Too Well—get your tickets before midnight November 18 for your chance to see Taylor. Let’s make extraordinary happen at St. Joe’s! www.supportstjoes.ca/taylor

Why should YOU participate:

Support Extraordinary Care: Your ticket purchase helps St. Joseph’s Health Centre fund compassionate new spaces, invest in patient-centred equipment, and address the most urgent needs in our west-end community.

Win BIG: You not only have a chance to win a once in a lifetime opportunity, but you also win half the jackpot.

How it works:

You Win, We Win. Half the proceeds go to the winner, while the remaining half supports St. Joe’s most urgent needs.

Bonus: Every ticket purchased provides a chance to win an unforgettable experience – two floor seats to Taylor Swift's November 21 concert in Toronto.

Ticket Purchase:

This is your chance to win big and do good.

Support St. Joe’s.

Good luck in the draw. 3 tickets for $50 13 tickets for $150 (Taylor’s iconic number) 100 tickets for $300 (best value)



Ready to be Fearless? Boost your luck with a 13-pack of tickets (Taylor’s iconic number!) and add a Lucky 13 donation to support even more!

Add a Lucky 13. With an additional $13 donation, support extraordinary care at St. Joe’s.

Contest Timing:

Deadline: Ticket sales close at midnight on November 18

Draw Date: Winner will be announced on November 19

Make extraordinary happen.

www.supportstjoes.ca/taylor

About St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation

St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation inspires community philanthropy to support compassionate physical, emotional, and spiritual care at St. Joseph’s Health Centre, a proud part of Unity Health Toronto. St. Joseph’s Health Centre Toronto is a Catholic community teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto and accredited with exemplary standing by Accreditation Canada. For over 100 years, St. Joe’s has been serving the health-care needs of the diverse communities of southwest Toronto. To learn more about how to support the best care experiences in the west end of Toronto, visit www.supportstjoes.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Maegan Lee

MAVERICK Public Relations

647-716-4776

maegan@wearemaverick.com

Legal Disclaimer:

