Metakosmos Launches Revolutionary Spacesuit Platform Kernel360™ to Transform Human Spaceflight

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metakosmos , a leading name in spacesuit engineering, has unveiled Kernel360™, its next-generation bioastronautics suite designed to support human spaceflight across diverse environments, including land, sea, air, and space. This modular platform integrates telemetry software with specialized protective suits, offering real-time performance monitoring and operational insights to improve astronaut safety and reduce training costs.

Kernel360™ aims to transform how space agencies and commercial operators approach astronaut training and mission planning. The 2024 Australian Good Design Awards honored Kernel360™ with the Good Design Award for excellence in engineering. This underscores its potential to make space exploration more accessible and efficient.

"Kernel360™ represents a major leap in space suit technology," said Kiriti Rambhatla, CEO of Metakosmos. "We created an integrated system that provides critical insights into astronaut performance across multiple environments by combining advanced telemetry with modular suit design. We designed this technology not just for space but for all extreme conditions."

Features and Capabilities

Kernel360™ offers users many features, including real-time telemetry for tracking vital metrics such as biomarker data, environmental conditions, and suit integrity. The system's modularity allows it to adapt to various training and mission environments, from underwater simulations to full-scale space missions. Tailored performance feedback enables astronauts and operators to monitor suit conditions and optimize their training programs.

The suit's telemetry software allows for remote tracking of vital signs, and its thermal management system sees to it that the wearer remains comfortable and safe in extreme conditions. These features make Kernel360™ an essential tool for spaceflight and other high-risk operations on Earth, such as deep-sea diving or desert expeditions.

Experts expect the Space Aerospace Defense sector to grow by 5.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2025, with rising demand for satellite communication, space exploration, and defense technologies driving this growth. As companies like Metakosmos continue to innovate in these areas, they are set to capture a significant share of the growing market.

"We aim to work with major space agencies like NASA, ESA, ISRO, and private companies to deliver advanced spacesuit technology that reduces the cost of human spaceflight," added Kiriti Rambhatla. "Kernel360™ provides the versatility and data insights operators need to prepare for increasingly complex missions."

Expansion Plans

Metakosmos plans to expand its operations into North America and Europe while continuing to serve the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern regions. Kernel360 is being developed further with support from the Australian Space Agency’s Moon to Mars Supply Chain Capability Improvement Grant. The software is to be deployed at major institutions for beta testing later this year.

Metakosmos also received a $2 million pre-seed funding to support further development of the company and its global operations preparing it for large-scale commercial deployments.

"With Kernel360™, we're taking a critical step toward making human spaceflight more efficient and cost-effective," said Kiriti Rambhatla. "Our ultimate goal is to lead the industry in spacesuit design and engineering, and we're confident that Kernel360™ will be a key part of that journey."

Visit the Metakosmos website to learn more about Kernel360™ and other solutions.

About Metakosmos

Metakosmos is a space technology company specializing in the design and production of spacesuits and bioastronautics systems. Recognized at the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards, Metakosmos is dedicated to advancing the future of space exploration. Its flagship product, Kosmosuit, is a modular spacesuit platform designed for use across land, sea, air, and space. In addition to protective gear, Metakosmos offers telemetry software and performance tracking solutions, helping reduce the cost and complexity of human spaceflight.

