Wreaths Across America Announces 2024 Escort to Arlington Route

For the 10th year, Chevrolet will lead the country’s longest veterans’ parade with wrapped vehicles transporting Gold and Blue Star families, veterans and American patriots!

Columbia Falls, Maine, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What has become known as the country’s longest veterans’ parade – Wreaths Across America’s annual “Escort to Arlington” – kicks off on Saturday, December 7, 2024. The official route, which can be viewed here, will travel down the East Coast, stopping at schools, memorials, and other locations along the way to spread the year-long mission to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH the next generation the value of freedom.

Stops with public events will be held in Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C., before arriving at Arlington National Cemetery on the morning of Saturday, December 14 – National Wreaths Across America Day.

For the 10th year in a row, Chevrolet has generously provided the 12 wrapped escort vehicles, including the All-Electric Silverado EV RST, to transport participating Gold Star and Blue Star family members and veterans during the week-long trip. In addition, Chevrolet has also sponsored 4,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery to help honor our nation’s veterans.

“Chevrolet and its dealers are humbled to continue to play a part in the important yearlong mission of Wreaths Across America. This annual tradition, now in its 10th year for Chevrolet and its dealers in the Northeast Region, is something we all look forward to participating in each year,” said Dan Adamcheck, Regional Director of Sales, Service and Marketing for Chevrolet. “To be able to give back to our communities and the men and women who have given so much to our country is truly an honor for Chevrolet and its employees.”

This year’s Escort to Arlington participants will include the current national president of American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., Patti Elliot, among many Gold Star family members – fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, wives and children. Additionally, the current national president of Blue Star Mothers, Inc., Rebecca Stafford, will join the trip along with Blue Star family members. Veterans representing many eras and Veteran Service Organizations (VSO), such as The American Legion National Vice Commanders Charles “Chuck” Robbins and Joseph “Joe” Lysaght and American Legion Auxiliary National President Trish Ward, will all be traveling on the week-long journey. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders, Patriot Riders, and law enforcement from departments across Maine and New England will provide escort to ensure safe transport for all participants throughout the week.

The Escort to Arlington has grown to consist of 14 tractor-trailers representing Baylor Trucking, Budd Van Lines, Saia LTL, Schneider National, Witte Bros. Exchange, Inc., Page ETC Transportation, Delhaize Transportation LLC (DBA Hannaford Supermarkets), American Trucking Associations – Workforce Heroes, Cargo Transporters, Inc., Prime Inc., Brown Dog Carriers, Walmart Transportation, Interstate Van Lines, and H.O. Wolding, Inc. (DBA Bison Transport USA). Additionally, Load One Carriers will again serve as the ceremonial wreath transporter for the week. These dedicated organizations and their professional drivers will haul a portion of the sponsored veterans’ wreaths designated for placement by thousands of volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day.

What began 30+ years ago as a pilgrimage by a Maine wreath maker in a single truck to deliver 5,000 wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery as a gesture of thanks has become a year-long mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. National Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are happening at more than 4,800 participating locations nationwide on Saturday, December 14, 2024. These events are free and open to all people. Click here to find a participating location near you to support and/or volunteer to place wreaths.

Please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org to make a $17 sponsorship that supports the year-round mission and places a veteran’s wreath for an American hero this year or to register to volunteer.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s year-round mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

