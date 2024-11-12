OpenDrives Atlas 2.9 Empowers Creative Professionals with Scalable Storage Solutions

New mid-tier “Professional” bundle delivers enterprise-class performance and data management capabilities, plus cost predictability thanks to unlimited capacity licensing model

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , a leading provider of software-defined data storage and media workflow solutions, today announced their latest Atlas software version 2.9 and the introduction of Atlas Professional , a new mid-tier feature bundle that rounds out OpenDrives’ efforts to provide high-performance storage, plus cost-effective, enterprise-scale data accessibility and management capabilities to media organizations of all sizes. Atlas Professional is known as OpenDrives’ “Goldilocks” bundle because it sits in between the starter Atlas Essentials bundle and the flagship Atlas Comprehensive bundle, both of which were introduced in July 2024 during the Atlas 2.8 software launch .

Atlas Professional is geared toward fast-growing, mid-sized media organizations with moderately complex workflows. These organizations would benefit from the savings that come with cost predictability, plus the performance and ease of use necessary for keeping highly dispersed creative teams productive, efficient, and nimble enough to chase after both planned and unplanned revenue-generating projects and opportunities. Atlas Professional offers advanced features not available in the Atlas Essentials bundle, like Active/Passive High Availability (HA), Containerization, NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA), and a Single Pane of Glass (SPOG) administrative view and is available on OpenDrives’ Ultra hardware platform. For more advanced scaling and integration capabilities, it is easy to upgrade to Atlas Comprehensive.

OpenDrives is also proud to introduce cutting-edge capabilities that will further simplify data accessibility and streamline fragmented workflows that commonly impede collaboration and creativity in highly remote work environments.

Composability Offers Options for Every Creative

The ability to achieve the perfect balance of enterprise-class performance and data management capabilities, and at the right price point for mid-sized organizations, is now possible due to Atlas’ innovative composable software architecture, which was also announced with Atlas 2.8. Unlike traditional storage, Atlas’ composable architecture removes the standard per-capacity licensing model that makes enterprise storage performance and data management capabilities cost prohibitive for growing smaller and mid-sized organizations.

With Atlas Professional now a part of OpenDrives’ composable Atlas feature bundle lineup, media organizations of all sizes can also experience why Hollywood studios and networks choose Atlas: a blazing-fast Atlas Performance Engine, renowned support from former creatives, along with effectively curated bundles that offer economical scalability, cost predictability, and remove any annoying “feature bloat” where one is forced to pay for unused, unnecessary features.

“Composability has revolutionized the way we approach data storage software development, enabling us to think more granularly about market segments and tailor solutions to solve specific workflow needs,” states Sean Lee, CEO, OpenDrives. “Instead of creating one-size-fits-all solutions, we focus on value-packed feature bundles that align seamlessly with user requirements. Adding more features becomes as effortless as upgrading to a higher bundle. The true beauty of composability is its ability to replace outdated transactional models with a platform that grows along with customer needs, providing intrinsic value, mutually beneficial ROI, and the flexibility needed for our customers to adapt their environment to their most pressing business requirements.”

To learn more, download the Atlas Professional fact sheet . For more details on the Atlas composable feature bundles, including Atlas Professional, visit https://opendrives.com/atlas/pricing/ .

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. delivers high-performance, economically scalable, and easy-to-use data storage solutions—powered by the company's software-defined platform Atlas —purpose-built to optimize high-bandwidth, low-latency media workflows. Since 2011 OpenDrives has empowered content creators and creatives with seamless, fast, shared data access, collaboration, and management capabilities that help to break down data barriers and accelerate creativity and innovation. Thanks to world-class support, composable feature bundles that promise performance and cost predictability, and flexible deployment options across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments, OpenDrives helps businesses effectively transform data and content into revenue. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/987fcb24-b57e-4f10-930b-220a94f47d2a

OpenDrives Atlas 2.9 OpenDrives’ Atlas Professional sits in between the starter Atlas Essentials bundle and the flagship Atlas Comprehensive bundle, offering value-packed feature bundles that align with specific customer needs and budgets of all sizes.

