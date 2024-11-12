Electra CEO Named to the 2024 TIME100 Climate List of Most Influential Leaders Driving Climate Action

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today TIME named Electra CEO and Co-Founder Sandeep Nijhawan to the 2024 TIME100 Climate list, recognizing the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action. See the full list: https://time.com/time100-climate .

Electra, a clean iron company, was founded in 2020 to address one of the biggest contributors to the climate crisis: iron and steelmaking. Electra’s technology uses clean energy and chemistry to create pure iron that can be used for green steel and iron batteries. Electra’s process for transforming a variety of grades of iron ore into environmentally responsible, resourceful, pure iron at scale was also named to TIME’s 2024 Best Inventions list in October.

Earlier this year, Electra commissioned its first pilot plant in Boulder, Colorado, and was selected for an ARPA-E ROSIE grant from the Department of Energy .

“Electra was founded on the belief that the most imminent threats to climate change must be addressed today to ensure a better tomorrow. This mission drives our team forward each day and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish so far,” said Sandeep Nijhawan, co-founder and CEO of Electra. “Our inclusion on the TIME100 Climate and Best Inventions lists this year is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to delivering a lower carbon future for the ironmaking industry.”

About Electra

Electra is reinventing iron production to tackle the nearly 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions from iron and steelmaking. Its patented process uses chemistry and renewable energy to transform iron ore into pure iron at scale. By maximizing the value of Earth’s resources and minimizing environmental footprint and carbon emissions, Electra is forging a green future from the ground up. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and backed by leading investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, S2G Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Temasek, Lowercarbon Capital, Nucor, BHP Ventures, Climate Pledge Fund, Valor, and Baruch Future Ventures. To learn more, visit electra.earth and follow Electra on LinkedIn .

