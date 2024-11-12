Sonnet BioTherapeutics Releases Virtual Investor ‘”What this Means” Segment

Drs. Pankaj Mohan, CEO of Sonnet, and John Cini, CSO of Sonnet, discuss the Company’s recent issuance of a U.S. patent covering a variant of IL-18 incorporated into two novel immunotherapeutic drug candidates, SON-1400 and SON-1411

Watch the “What this Means” segment here

PRINCETON, NJ, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sonnet”) (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing innovative targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced that Pankaj Mohan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet, and John Cini, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Sonnet, participated in a Virtual Investor “What this Means” segment released by Sonnet.

As part of the segment, Drs. Mohan and Cini discussed the recent U.S. Patent titled, “Interleukin 18 (IL-18) Variants and Fusion Proteins Comprising Same,” covering two of its novel drug candidates, SON-1411 (IL-18BPR-F H AB-IL12) and SON-1400 (IL-18BPR-F H AB), each containing a modified version of recombinant human interleukin-18 (IL-18BPR = Binding Protein Resistant).

The Virtual Investor “What this Means” segment featuring Sonnet is now available here .

About Sonnet

Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for developing targeted biologic drugs with single or bifunctional action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F H AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F H AB platform is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

