Festive Feast: Denny's Fan-Favorite Turkey Plates and Take-Home Bundle Return to Unite Family and Friends Around the Table

Spartanburg, SC, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The time for all to gather and make memories has arrived and Denny’s is ready to help you celebrate with the return of its popular take-home Holiday Turkey Bundle, starting at $54.99*. For a limited time, guests who want to host a hassle-free Thanksgiving celebration at a great value can count on Denny’s.

Beginning Friday, November 22, at 9 a.m. EST through Wednesday, November 27, at 6 p.m. EST guests can pre-order the Holiday Turkey Bundle online at Dennys.com order page, 24 hours in advance of pick-up. The heat and eat bundle offers delicious Thanksgiving favorites for up to four people, so you can spend more time making memories and less time in the kitchen.

Thanksgiving guests will dine on tender-carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side: herb-glazed corn, fresh broccoli, or creamy mac and cheese. Extra sides can be purchased a la carte. And don’t forget about the pies! Denny’s has pecan and pumpkin pies available to order whole or in slices with your holiday feast.

In addition to the Holiday Turkey Bundle for the at-home holiday meal celebration, Denny’s brings the season to the table with delicious Thanksgiving entrees, available now through January 7:

Turkey Feast Sandwich: All the holiday flavors in one handheld sandwich. Fans rejoice with two pieces of perfectly grilled artisan bread layered with tender turkey slices, savory stuffing, and topped with the perfect cranberry sauce, served with a side of gravy for dipping and seasoned crispy wavy-cut fries.

Turkey and Dressing Dinner: This classic Thanksgiving meal features tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. The dish comes with two sides and dinner bread.

“Thanksgiving is the time when all gather around the table with our friends and family to give thanks for a delicious meal, which Denny’s delivers with the Holiday Turkey Bundle or a fan favorite, the Turkey Feast Sandwich,” said Patty Trevino, chief brand officer. “Whether our guests choose to celebrate the occasion with us at their local Denny’s or from the comfort of their own home, we want to help provide the delicious turkey and all the tasty fixings at a meaningful value so they can focus on enjoying the holiday.”

After food, family and football, mark the calendar for Denny’s popular Black Friday gift card offer. Purchase $25 in Denny’s gift cards at dennys.com from Black Friday (November 29) through Cyber Monday (December 2) and receive a $10 digital coupon redeemable January – March 2025. It’s a grand slam of a gift for all!

For guests already thinking ahead to December, Denny’s Holiday Turkey Bundle will be available for Christmas. The bundles will be available Monday, December 16, at 9 a.m. EST through Monday, December 23, at 6 p.m. EST. The last day for pick-up will be Tuesday, December 24. Pick-up is available 24 hours after ordering.

Check your local Denny’s for dine-in hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more information, please visit dennys.com .

*prices vary by location

About Denny's

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 25, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,525 restaurants, 1,464 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 61 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

