Gelteq Expands Operations in United States with Appointment of Adam Bendell as President of U.S. Operations to Scale Domestic Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ: GELS) (“Gelteq” or the “Company”), a clinical and science-based company that is focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care and other products, announced today that it has expanded its operations in the United States with the appointment of Adam Bendell as President of U.S. Operations.

Gelteq Co-Founder and CEO Nathan Givoni stated, “The appointment of a dedicated U.S.-based President is a critical step in the execution of our growth strategy as we look to scale our operations in the U.S. market. Adam brings not only a wealth of experience and insight into the domestic business landscape but also a deep commitment to our values and vision. We are confident that his leadership will enable us to connect more closely with our customers and partners, leading our expansion in this vital market as we look to build long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Adam is an accomplished corporate strategist with nearly a decade of experience driving growth and transformational change for global companies, retail brands, and government organizations. He brings a deep understanding of the entire retail value chain, having worked on integrated brand, product, marketing, sales/distribution, and operations strategies for brands of various sizes from early-stage ventures to established global names including Deloitte Consulting, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Cole Haan.

Bendell said, “I am honored and committed to fostering a culture of collaborative innovation as we look to gain increased traction in the U.S. market. Gelteq’s ingestible gel technology has the potential to revolutionize oral drug and nutrient delivery, and I look forward to leading our dedicated team as we educate consumers, build distribution channels, and position the Company for success.”

About Gelteq Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ: GELS) is a clinical and science-based company that is focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care and other products. Gelteq is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within five core verticals: pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications, and sports nutrition. Gelteq’s unique formulation directly addresses the issues associated with traditional drug delivery methods such as difficulty swallowing, taste of unpalatable ingredients, and dosage control. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Gelteq’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future orders relating to Gelteq’s products, the success of new programs, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gelteq in general, see the risk factors in the final prospectus filed on October 22, 2024. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gelteq undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

PR@gelteq.com

