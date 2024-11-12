LightSolver’s Ruti Ben-Shlomi to Present “Laser Computing for the Post-Silicon Era: Solving Complex Problems at the Speed of Light” at SC24

Exhibitor Forum Presentation on November 21st to Showcase the Acceleration of Ansys LS-DYNA Multiphysics Simulation Software by LightSolver

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israeli start-up LightSolver , inventors of a new laser-based computing paradigm, today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting at SC24 , the international conference for high-performance computing (HPC), networking, storage, and analysis taking place November 17-22, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. The company’s CEO and co-founder Ruti Ben-Shlomi will participate in the event’s Exhibitor Forum on November 21 at 11 am ET, introducing LightSolver’s novel high-performance computing paradigm and discussing how it was used to accelerate Ansys LS-DYNA multi-physics simulation software for implicit mechanical simulations. LightSolver executives will be available for meetings during the conference at booth #448 .

WHO: Ruti Ben-Shlomi, PhD is a physicist and the CEO and co-founder of LightSolver. Ruti founded LightSolver with Dr. Chene Tradonsky in 2020 after conceiving the Laser Processing Unit™, or LPU, an all-optical computing paradigm that uses lasers to perform complex computational operations. WHAT: Ruti will present “ Laser Computing for the Post-Silicon Era: Solving Complex Problems at the Speed of Light .” In this talk, she will introduce LightSolver’s all-optical HPC platform and showcase how LightSolver optimized reordering for sparse matrix factorization on Ansys LS-DYNA multiphysics simulation software, significantly improving the efficiency and scalability of implicit mechanical analyses. Ruti will also share recent breakthroughs in leveraging laser dynamics to simulate physical systems, enabling drastic shortening of simulation times in Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE). WHERE: SC24

Exhibitor Forum (B206)

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30313 WHEN: 11:00am ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 WHY: Despite significant advancements in classical HPC, certain complex and intensive workloads are challenging the scalability limits of classical computers. In its “Technology Trends 2025” report, Gartner predicts a ‘hybrid compute’ future where emerging computing methods will be integrated into existing frameworks to deliver higher efficiency and business value.



LightSolver introduces an all-optical platform designed to accelerate complex and large workloads, such as NP-hard problems and physical simulations. Its Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) employs lasers for parallel processing at the speed of light, rivaling the performance and scalability of current supercomputers.

For more information on LightSolver, please visit lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com .

About LightSolver

LightSolver has successfully harnessed the unique physical properties of light to develop the Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU), an all-optical computing method that is poised to outpace and outperform quantum and supercomputers. It utilizes all-optical coupled lasers that require no electronics to compute, enabling it to be as small as a traditional desktop computer while offering unrivaled scalability, low power requirements, and room temperature operation. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. More than 2/3 of the team are math and physics PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, and Angular Ventures. Connect with LightSolver @LightSolverCo on X and on LinkedIn . For more information, visit lightsolver.com .

Media Contact:

Seth Menacker

Fusion PR

lightsolver@fusionpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.