Urology Care Foundation Announces Recipient of the 2024 Rising Stars in Urology Research Award

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) and the Urology Care Foundation—the official foundation of the AUA—today announced Joseph Crivelli, MD, as the latest recipient of the Rising Stars in Urology Research Award. Dr. Crivelli is an assistant professor in the Department of Urology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The Rising Stars in Urology Research Award program was established in 2005 to encourage recipients to contribute to urology as surgical specialists and scientists investigating causes, prevention, treatment and cures that will improve patient’s lives. The research grant program provides up to five years of supplemental salary support to urologists who have successfully competed for career development awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or other major funding organizations.

“Year after year, the work recognized by the Rising Stars in Urology Research Award exemplifies forward-looking advancements,” remarked Steven Kaplan, MD, chair of the AUA Research Council. “Dr. Crivelli’s research promises to make a meaningful difference, and we are excited to witness its continued progress and impact.”

Dr. Crivelli’s proposal aims to study how social factors and diet influence the risk of kidney stones in diverse populations. Kidney stone disease (KSD) is a common health problem which causes people to have a lower quality of life. There is evidence that social factors, like income and access to health care, play a role in this increase, but the exact impact on different racial and ethnic groups hasn't been well-studied. During his four-years as a Rising Stars in Urology Research Awardee, Dr. Crivelli will identify factors linked to the risk of kidney stones in a diverse group of people, study how changes in factors such as diet, weight and social conditions relate to kidney stone risk over time and test the hypothesis that adopting a healthy diet (specifically the DASH diet) will reduce the risk of kidney stones in those who are already suffering from them.

“Dr. Crivelli’s holistic approach to research will hopefully provide greater insight into kidney stone disease and result in significant improvements in our approach to kidney stone care,” said Dr. Nagler, president of the Urology Care Foundation. “Each year, I’m humbled by the brilliance and promise of our rising stars in the field.”

Dr. Crivelli earned his MD at Weill Cornell Medical College, completed a urology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and then an endourology and kidney stone disease fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. He is mentored by Orlando Gutierrez, MD, MMSc; Dean Assimos, MD; John Knight, PhD; and Gerald McGwin, PhD.

For more information on the Rising Stars in Urology Research Award, visit: AUAnet.org/RisingStars

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: http://www.urologyhealth.org.

