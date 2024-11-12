OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg concludes visit to Montenegro

PODGORICA, 12 November 2024 —OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, concluded his visit to Montenegro today, reaffirming the long-standing partnership between the OSCE and Montenegro.

During his visit, Chair-in-Office Borg met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović, to discuss Montenegro’s priorities and explore how the OSCE can best support these efforts.

“The OSCE has a well-established partnership with Montenegro, built on our shared commitment to democratic values and institutional resilience,” said Chair-in-Office Borg. “From advancing the rule of law and enhancing media freedom to supporting comprehensive electoral reform, we will continue to be at the side of Montenegro every step of the way on its journey.”

The Chair also met with representatives from the civil society to discuss media freedom, the safety of journalists and the importance of promoting media literacy. Recognizing the essential role of independent media in a democratic society, he emphasized the OSCE’s ongoing support for strengthening media freedom and ensuring a safe environment for journalists, a key priority throughout Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship. ”The OSCE is committed to strengthening the protection of journalists and stands ready to support initiatives ensuring a safer and more resilient media landscape in Montenegro,” stated Chair-in-Office Borg.

During his visit to the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, Deputy Prime Minister Borg met with the acting Head of Mission Giovanni Gabassi and the Mission staff, commending their dedication to fulfilling the Mission’s mandate. “Our Field Operations are the true pulse of the OSCE. Our teams on the ground help materialize our principles into tangible results to the benefit of all communities,” said Chair-in-Office Ian Borg. “This is why resilience has been at the heart of our Chairpersonship this year, not only here in the region and beyond, but also within the OSCE itself. We are committed to ensuring that our Organization can continue to fulfil its mission to enhance security and promote peace,” he noted.