Heavens Urgent Care Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhances Patient Care and Accessibility

Heavens Urgent Care renews its Certified Autism Center™ designation, first earned in 2022, ensuring exceptional care for autistic and sensory-sensitive patients

Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ designation reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing accessible, compassionate care to every patient.” — Roxanne Heavens, owner of Heavens Urgent Care

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding the importance of patient care for autistic individuals, Heavens Urgent Care renews its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, which is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The staff completed training to better identify, communicate with, and treat autistic and sensory-sensitive patients.

“Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ designation reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing accessible, compassionate care to every patient,” said Roxanne Heavens, owner of Heavens Urgent Care. “This achievement underscores our dedication to creating an inclusive environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, while supporting our broader community in fostering accessibility and understanding.”

Heaven’s Urgent Care’s CAC designation plays a part in Mesa, Arizona’s Autism Certified City™ (ACC) initiative, where a variety of organizations around the city have received the CAC designation, creating an area that is accessible for all.

“IBCCES is proud to continue our partnership with Heavens Urgent Care in renewing their Certified Autism Center™ designation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “ We are excited to see continual commitment to enhancing the patient care experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive patients, and we hope other urgent cares will follow suit.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created specialized programs so staff in various industries would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and healthcare professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###

About Heavens Urgent Care

Heavens Urgent Care is proud to serve Pinal County, and Maricopa County, and surrounding areas. Our urgent care is situated in Apache Junction, Arizona. As well, we host a large population of winter visitors yearly. Our staff and providers have specialized training to help when help is difficult to access elsewhere. Our team wanted to do something different, so we decided to serve a population that we felt was being underserved.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.