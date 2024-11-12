After 20+ Years of Int'l Market Domination, NutriWorks to Bring One-of-a-Kind 'Rest, Flow and Glow' Patch Series to U.S.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutriWorks, a decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, is introducing an easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers and Amazon in 2025.

Reflexology’s origins go back thousands of years in multiple cultures because the high concentration of nerve endings in the feet make them a conduit capable of delivering balance and wellness benefits to the rest of the body. The “Rest, Flow and Glow” patch series will be the first in the U.S. market to integrate these Traditional Eastern health concepts with aromatherapy and NutriWorks’ exclusive powerhouse natural ingredient formulations, including Mandarin wood vinegar and Tourmaline crystal.

When applied to the reflexology zones on the feet, the patches safely and naturally simulate reflexology to target and support sleep (BeautyRest), circulation (CircuFlow) and detoxification (RestoreGlow); they do not deliver anything through the skin.

“We have been sharing our expertise in health and beauty for 25 years, offering natural solutions to everyday concerns,” said NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong. “We are very proud and excited to bring NutriWorks to American consumers, expanding their resources to improve how they look and feel.”

NutriWorks’ move to the U.S. market comes after 25 years of market dominance in natural health and beauty products in Asia and the United Kingdom. The results of its original Patch-It® tests in Britain further supported the products’ potential to increase a user’s number of hours of sleep while reducing the number of times they woke during the night.

A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

“We understand that consumers sometimes view supplement tablets or capsules as medication and worry about interactions with other treatments,” said Wong. “External products, such as patches, help alleviate those concerns; and the “Rest, Flow & Glow” series aims to help consumers feel confident in their holistic journey.”

NutriWorks' products will soon be on Amazon and found at other U.S. retailers. For product updates, follow NutriWorks on Facebook and Instagram.

About NutriWorks

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks (https://www.nutriworks.com/) has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works,’ NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy.

