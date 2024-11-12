Timus Networks Recognized as a CRN® 2024 Stellar Startup in Security

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timus Networks, a leading provider of cloud-based network security for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Timus Networks on its 2024 Stellar Startups list in the Security category. This prestigious list highlights fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and fostering growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products.

Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger, and they are selected across categories that include artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security, and storage.

Timus Networks was selected for the 2024 Stellar Startups list due to its unwavering focus on delivering innovative cloud-native network security solutions that address the unique challenges faced by small to mid-sized enterprises.

Its flagship product, Timus SASE, offers a seamless, secure access and cloud-based network security platform that not only mitigates business risks associated with data breaches and enhances compliance but is also straightforward to deploy, on average, in less than 30 minutes. Dedicated to the MSP and MSSP channels, Timus Networks has become a trusted partner in the IT channel ecosystem, empowering partners to deliver exceptional, revenue-driving security services. With Timus, businesses can effectively adopt a Zero Trust approach, meeting the escalating cybersecurity demands of today’s complex digital environment.

Each technology vendor featured on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by their commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers distinguish themselves in today’s fast-changing IT landscape.

This annual list serves as an invaluable resource for solution providers making business-critical strategic decisions and exploring new technologies and services to add to their portfolios to give them a competitive advantage and drive success.

“We’re thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “This achievement reflects each organizations’ dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward.”

“We’re honored to be recognized on the CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list, a testament to our commitment to advancing security and trust for our partners and their customers,” said Pinar Ormeci, CEO of Timus Networks. “Our mission has always been to provide best-in-class cloud security that’s both accessible and powerful for small to mid-sized enterprises. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and supporting the channel community with cutting-edge, scalable security solutions that help our partners grow and thrive.”

The CRN 2024 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups beginning November 11, 2024.

About Timus Networks

Timus Networks simplifies network security for SMBs and mid-market enterprises helping to significantly reduce business risks and bolster compliance. Our premier product, Timus SASE, transforms complex setups involving multiple tools into a unified, cloud-based solution that secures networks and safeguards users, regardless of their location or device.

Developed by firewall experts with decades of cybersecurity experience, Timus SASE is purpose-built for the MSP/MSSP Channel. It offers simplicity and rapid deployment, with installation in under 30 minutes. For more information, visit www.timusnetworks.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

