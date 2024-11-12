VoIP-Pal Unveils Updated Website for Enhanced User Experience

A new article on VoIP-Pal’s antitrust lawsuits has been posted on CEOCFO Magazine

WACO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce that its website, www.voip-palusa.com, has been redesigned to provide a more user-friendly experience, with improved navigation and updated resources. The new site allows shareholders, partners, and consumers to access information on VoIP-Pal’s services, latest news, and ongoing legal efforts, supporting the company’s mission to promote fair competition in the telecommunications industry.

Additionally, the Company announced that a new article featuring an interview with VoIP-Pal’s CEO, Emil Malak, has been published in CEOCFO Magazine. The article highlights VoIP-Pal’s claims that defendants AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have allegedly tied cellular calling and texting to Wi-Fi calling, which, according to VoIP-Pal, restricts consumer options and potentially violates antitrust laws. The article explains how VoIP-Pal’s antitrust and class action lawsuits seek to hold these companies accountable, restore fair competition, and provide affordable options for millions of consumers, particularly financially vulnerable groups. It further encourages readers to consider the broader impact on consumer rights and the need for a fair, competitive telecommunications market. The full article can be accessed on CEOCFO Magazine.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward-looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future, but patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s ability to monetize its patents. It is impossible to predict specific outcomes of litigation.

