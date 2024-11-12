Experience the Ultimate 420 Festival Celebration with SweetWater's 20th Anniversary Lineup Featuring The Revivalists, Marcus King Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers and Cypress Hill at Atlanta's Iconic Pullman Yards from April 18-20, 2025

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company, (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the hottest craft brewer in Atlanta and the largest in the Southeast, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc., (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), has unveiled the headliners for the 2025 420 Fest, marking the festival’s 20th anniversary with an epic celebration of music, culture, and great beers. The highly anticipated three-day event, April 18-20 at Atlanta’s Historic Pullman Yards, promises unforgettable performances and immersive experiences. Tickets are available now for this milestone festival.

Celebrating 20 years of music and culture, SweetWater 420 Fest stays true to its roots with a fan-first experience that blends music, tasty beers, art, environmental stewardship, and good vibes. Headlining the milestone celebration are The Revivalists , Marcus King, and Greensky Bluegrass, alongside a stellar lineup of artists including Georgia’s own Drive-By Truckers and the legendary Cypress Hill.





Ty Gilmore, President of Tilray Beverages, North America, said, “We are excited to unveil the incredible lineup for SweetWater's 420 Fest 2025, as we celebrate two decades of music, culture, and unforgettable experiences in Atlanta. This year's festival promises to be better than ever before, with top headliners, great beers, and non-stop fun. We can't wait to see you all there!”

Festival Highlights:

Interactive Art Installations: Dive into immersive art experiences showcasing 20 years of 420 Fest artwork, band photography, and album art.

Dive into immersive art experiences showcasing 20 years of 420 Fest artwork, band photography, and album art. Craft Beer Village: Sip and savor a diverse selection of award-winning craft brews from renowned breweries like 10 Barrel Brewing, Breckenridge Brewing, Montauk Brewing Company, and Athens’s own Terrapin Brewing Co. 21+ Celebrate responsibly.

Sip and savor a diverse selection of award-winning craft brews from renowned breweries like 10 Barrel Brewing, Breckenridge Brewing, Montauk Brewing Company, and Athens’s own Terrapin Brewing Co. 21+ Celebrate responsibly. Chill Family Spot: A welcoming space designed for families to relax, unwind and enjoy the festival together in comfort and safety with private “Chill Mom Spots” available.

A welcoming space designed for families to relax, unwind and enjoy the festival together in comfort and safety with private “Chill Mom Spots” available. Fan-Favorites: Beloved attractions like SweetWater’s Fishing Camp, The 420 Basement Experience, and the SweetWater BoatHouse return, along with the brand-new SweetWater Roadie Challenge, offering unique experiences that festival-goers will love.

Keeping it Green:

Green Energy: All energy consumed by stage lighting and sound at SweetWater 420 Fest will be offset with green energy credits through our partners at Velo Solar.

All energy consumed by stage lighting and sound at SweetWater 420 Fest will be offset with green energy credits through our partners at Velo Solar. Waterkeeper Alliance Partnership: For the second year running, $10 from every ticket sold will support clean waterways, reinforcing SweetWater’s commitment to sustainability and positive community impact.

For the second year running, $10 from every ticket sold will support clean waterways, reinforcing SweetWater’s commitment to sustainability and positive community impact. Bike and Scooter Valet: Embrace eco-friendly transportation with our convenient bike and scooter valet service, making it easy to get to the fest while reducing your carbon footprint.

Embrace eco-friendly transportation with our convenient bike and scooter valet service, making it easy to get to the fest while reducing your carbon footprint. Composting and Recycling: All food and beverages will be served with compostable or fully recyclable materials, and properly processed on site to keep 420 Fest green.

Full lineup and tickets for the 2025 SweetWater 420 Fest, along with additional festival details, are available now at SweetWater420fest.com. Don’t miss out on the party of the year!

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, the largest craft brewer in the Southeast, is an award-winning brewery known for its stash of heady brews including the original 420 Extra Pale Ale and loads of IPAs. SweetWater’s craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited. For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Pratt Pullman District

Initially built in 1904 by Pratt Engineering, the site was home to the manufacturing of fertilizer bombs during WWI and the patenting of liquid carbonated gases purchased by a then-startup, The Coca-Cola Company. In 1922, The Pullman Company purchased and expanded the site. Pullman, renowned for luxurious rail travel across the country, hired African American men as porters to service rail car passengers. The Brotherhood of the Sleeper Car Porters was the first organized African-American labor union and was instrumental in the civil rights movement. In 2017 the site was purchased by Atomic Entertainment, which has transformed the Pullman Yards into the premier arts and entertainment destination in the southeast, showcasing a variety of world-class exhibits, restaurants, cultural events, concerts, festivals, corporate events, private parties, galleries while serving as the filming destination of some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters including HUNGER GAMES, FAST AND FURIOUS, BABY DRIVER, and BAD BOYS 3.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e3ca10d-6d43-4dd9-8ee1-31bd9fd6c612

SweetWater Brewing Company 420 Fest Official Festival Poster 2025 The 2025 SweetWater Brewing 420 Fest marks the festival’s 20th anniversary with an epic celebration of music, culture, and great beers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.