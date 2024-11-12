Alexandra Gucci’s AGCF Announces Inaugural Art Auction at LA Fashion Week

The art auction entitled Unità, is a celebration of unity and positive impact

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCF, the purpose-driven luxury fashion house founded by Alexandra Gucci, launches its inaugural Unità art auction event on November 12th, to be held at the brand's Rodeo Drive boutique . The event kicks off LA Fashion Week presented by N4XT Experiences and will feature works from four talented female artists–each offering their unique interpretation of unity and its power to create positive change.

“Our inaugural art auction represents the core of what AGCF stands for–hope, compassion and positive impact through unity–or what we call, Unità. This event is an opportunity to demonstrate how luxury can be a force for change. We are not just showcasing art, but the power of Unità,” said Alexandra Gucci.

All proceeds from the Unità art auction will be donated to The Mama Bear Effect, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger families and protecting children. Through their efforts, The Mama Bear Effect aims to raise awareness, provide educational resources, and empower communities to create a culture where every child is protected, respected, and empowered. The event amplifies AGCF’s commitment to bringing purpose to luxury fashion by uniting people who believe luxury should lift up not only the person wearing it, but society as a whole. As part of this commitment, AGCF pledges 20% of its profits to protecting young women and children globally.

About AGCF: A Legacy of Purpose

Founded by Alexandra Gucci, granddaughter of the legendary Aldo Gucci, AGCF was born from a mission to make luxury fashion a force for good. AGCF blends high-quality craftsmanship with a deep-rooted commitment to social responsibility. As a Public Benefit Corporation, AGCF is dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of women and children while prioritizing environmental stewardship in all aspects of its operations.

The Power of Unità

AGCF’s signature Unità link is a symbol of unity, and the namesake of the inaugural art auction event. Unity embodies the strength that emerges when individuals come together, transcending differences to create an unbreakable chain of positive impact. This powerful theme is reflected in each of the artworks to be auctioned, showcasing the transformative potential of collective action.

For more information about the event or to schedule an interview, please contact:

AGCF

Lindsay Lingle

lindsay.lingle@agcf.com

The Mama Bear Effect

Contact Name: Adrianne Simeone

Email: adrianne@themamabeareffect.org

About AGCF:

AGCF is a luxury fashion house and Public Benefit Corporation founded by Alexandra Gucci. The fashion house is committed to creating high-quality products while championing ethical practices and social responsibility throughout its operations. AGCF stands as a testament to the idea that luxury can be synonymous with responsibility, ethics, and positive impact, setting a new standard for the industry.

About The Mama Bear Effect

Founded in 2012, The Mama Bear Effect is at the forefront of providing accessible and inspiring awareness and prevention education a nonprofit organization dedicated to building stronger families and protecting children. The organization creates free downloads, trainings, and affordable printed materials to empower individuals and communities in their efforts to protect

About N4XT Experiences

N4XT Experiences is a live-event company and the owner of LA Fashion Week, Los Angeles' signature fashion event. N4XT Experiences has transformed LA Fashion Week into a platform for distinctive physical and digital immersive experiences under the reimagined LAFW brand and, in addition, will shortly be launching BEAUTYDAYS, a globally-touring festival celebrating beauty, health and wellness. N4XT Experiences is dedicated to championing innovation, technology, sustainability, and inclusion within the fashion and beauty industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.