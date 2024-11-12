Celcuity Inc. To Present at Upcoming Stifel and Jefferies Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel96/celc/2061562; and

A fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. GMT/6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff315/celc/1814988

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov . A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is enrolling patients. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is expected to begin enrolling patients in the second quarter of 2025. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

(763) 392-0123

ICR Westwicke

Maria Yonkoski, maria.yonkoski@westwicke.com

(203) 682-7167

Legal Disclaimer:

