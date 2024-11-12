Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,752 in the last 365 days.

Celcuity Inc. To Present at Upcoming Stifel and Jefferies Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

About Celcuity 

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov . A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is enrolling patients. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is expected to begin enrolling patients in the second quarter of 2025. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts: 
Celcuity Inc. 
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com 
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com 
(763) 392-0123 

ICR Westwicke 
Maria Yonkoski, maria.yonkoski@westwicke.com   
(203) 682-7167


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Celcuity Inc. To Present at Upcoming Stifel and Jefferies Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more