Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,769 in the last 365 days.

Vor Bio to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference.

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 2:25 pm ET
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vor Bio to Participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more