Bio-Tech Flavor Market is Expected to a Colossal US$ 69.03 billion Fueled with 7.2% CAGR By 2034 | Fact.MR Research

Ongoing Advancements in Microbial Engineering, Fermentation, and Enzyme Technology are Driving up the Demand for Bio-Tech Flavors: Fact.MR Report

Rockville Pike, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bio-tech flavor market is analyzed to reach a size of US$ 34.44 billion in 2024 and is further forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% over the next ten years. The continuous developments in biotechnology, particularly in the fields of fermentation, microbial engineering, enzymes, and other technologies, are revolutionizing the manufacturing of natural flavors.

These techniques are essential because they enable the efficient and regulated synthesis of taste molecules from enzymes and microorganisms, producing bio-tech flavors of superior quality. Moreover, these approaches require less money than resource-intensive conventional extraction methods. Because of these ongoing advancements, leading food and beverage producers are embracing bio-tech tastes on a large scale. Bio-tech flavor makers are also increasing their manufacturing capacity and focusing on supplying them at budget-friendly pricing by scaling up these biotechnological processes.

North America's strong demand for natural and clean-label products is contributing to the market growth in the region. Because the region is home to biotechnology enterprises, the market is growing at a noteworthy rate. Owing to the rising demand for flavored foods and beverages, the East Asian market is estimated to provide several lucrative opportunities in the coming years.









Key Takeaways from Bio-Tech Flavor Market Study:

The worldwide market for bio-tech flavors is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 69.03 billion by 2034-end. The North American region is estimated to lead with a 23.9% portion of the global market in 2024.

The market in East Asia is approximated to reach a valuation of US$ 15.95 billion by the end of 2034. The application of bio-tech flavors in beverages is evaluated to increase at 7.2% CAGR through 2034.

Demand for bio-tech flavors in South Korea is projected to rise at 8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. By flavor type, the microbial produced flavor segment is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 19.05 billion by 2034.

“Prominent bio-tech flavor companies are investing in R&D activities to generate new and advanced microbial flavors that enhance product offerings and meet evolving customer expectations for distinctive flavors and health benefits,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Some of the leading providers of bio-tech flavor market are Givaudan S.A; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; Firmenich SA; Symrise AG; Takasago International Corporation; Sensient Technologies Corporation; Kerry Group; Frutarom Industries Ltd.; BASF SE; Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc.; Fab Flavour; Janiel Biotech; Garden Flavours Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Bio-Tech Flavor Industry News & Trends:

The biotech company Cultimate Foods, based in Berlin's Biocube and Hannover (Institut für Technische Chemie, Leibniz Universität Hannover), successfully concluded its €2.3 million seed investment in April 2024. The business intends to expand its operations, business alliances, and manufacturing procedures.

In 2024, BASF Aroma Ingredients launches a new natural product under the Isobionics brand into the taste market. Isobionics Natural beta-Caryophyllene 80, a new product in the Isobionics brand, exemplifies the company's commitment to developing natural tastes that are impacted by consumer desire.

How Much Demand Is There in the US for Bio-Tech Flavors?

With reputable biotechnology companies and academic institutions establishing the benchmark for the development of biotech tastes, the US is renowned for its technical innovation. These advancements are improving fermentation and microbial engineering techniques, enabling the production of high-quality, efficient natural flavors.

By increasing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of bio-tech flavor manufacturing, advancements are encouraging food and beverage industries to use bio-tech tastes as an alternative to synthetic or traditional natural flavors. By ensuring consistent flavor quality and reducing manufacturing costs, this technological breakthrough is also contributing to a rise in industry adoption in the United States.





Several Beverage Companies Widely Utilizing Bio-Tech Flavors Over Synthetic Ones:

A high number of beverage producers are switching from artificial flavors to biotech alternatives derived from plants. The growing demand for natural solutions by consumers is the cause of this shift. Beyond their actual flavor characteristics, bio-tech tastes meet consumer desire for clean-label products free of artificial ingredients.

Biotechnology is enabling the production of unique and complex taste compounds that enhance beverages' sensory characteristics and appeal to a wider range of customers. The need for bio-tech flavors is also driven by the growing popularity of functional beverages, which frequently include bio-active ingredients for health advantages.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bio-tech flavor market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (powder, liquid, paste), flavor type (vanilla & vanillin, fruity, microbial produced, essential oils), and application (food, beverages, nutraceuticals), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

