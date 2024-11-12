Magnite Empowers TCL’s Ad-Supported Business with Streaming Technology Suite Integration

Leading consumer electronics brand to leverage Magnite’s ad server and SSP to enhance the viewer experience and capture the full value of their inventory

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, has selected Magnite to elevate its streaming strategy and strengthen its ad-supported business. TCL will use Magnite’s SpringServe ad server to enhance the viewer experience and leverage Magnite’s streaming platform to capture the value of their premium inventory.

For two consecutive years, TCL has upheld its second-place standing in both the global and US TV market by brand, shipping a total of 25.26 million TV units in 2023, securing a 12.5% market share. The integrated free streaming service, TCL Channel, boasts a membership exceeding 24 million globally, offering a substantial amount of advertising space.

Magnite technology helps publishers seamlessly manage the complexities of video advertising, and will play an important role in supporting TCL as they introduce more innovations into their streaming strategy. TCL will implement various custom tiles and pause ad units leveraging the SpringServe ad serving platform. Looking ahead, Magnite will work with TCL to help provide buyers with insights to better inform their advertising decisions.

“As we leverage our global standing to build our US advertising business, it’s imperative that we work with strategic partners who can help ensure our foray into the largest ad market in the world is successful,” said Jeremy Straight, VP of TCL FFalcon Ads. “Working with Magnite ensures we have invaluable tools and resources to be a destination for premium inventory. Their best-in-class technology and service in addition to relationships with premium demand partners will allow us to meet the unique needs of advertisers in this market.”

“Magnite continues to be the preferred partner for leading OEMs, which signals confidence in the strength of our technology to support their unique needs,” said Ryan Kenney, SVP, Streaming Platform at Magnite. “A solution that can manage diverse formats while keeping the viewer experience seamless is key in today’s streaming landscape, and we’re pleased that TCL has chosen us to help them tackle these opportunities across their content spectrum. Advertisers looking to reach audiences across premium OEM inventory can turn to Magnite as the gateway to accessing these valuable environments at scale.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.

Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com .

Media Contact:

Megan Hughes

mhughes@magnite.com

