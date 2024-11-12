OnTerra Systems Announces New 2.0 Version of RouteSavvy Route Planning Software

RouteSavvy 2.0 has been released using HERE Maps

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy route planning software & Route Optimization Application Programing Interfaces, today introduced RouteSavvy 2.0 route planning software. This new version of RouteSavvy is built using the HERE Technologies platform.

The current version of RouteSavvy 1.0 is built on Bing Maps. OnTerra Systems has developed RouteSavvy 2.0 on the HERE Technologies platform to enhance the product and take advantage of newer mapping features and mapping data quality.

Existing RouteSavvy users will be able to continue to use their version of RouteSavvy (based on Bing Maps) for a limited period of time. But when they choose to migrate to RouteSavvy 2.0, the migration is fast and easy because RouteSavvy 2.0’s user interface is identical to the existing version of RouteSavvy.

As a result of building RouteSavvy 2.0 on the HERE Technologies platform, RouteSavvy now offers significant improvements in functionality, data quality, and performance, including:

Accurate, Up-to-Date Web Mapping Data: HERE Technologies generates and owns their own map data. Coverage is more comprehensive. Mapping data including new addresses, new streets, routing data, etc. which are frequently updated.

HERE Technologies generates and owns their own map data. Coverage is more comprehensive. Mapping data including new addresses, new streets, routing data, etc. which are frequently updated. Powerful Geo-coding: HERE Technologies offers high-quality, accurate geo-coding (the process of converting a location description, address, or place name, into geographic coordinates such as latitude and longitude). This allows RouteSavvy users to upload their address data into RouteSavvy more accurately.

HERE Technologies offers high-quality, accurate geo-coding (the process of converting a location description, address, or place name, into geographic coordinates such as latitude and longitude). This allows RouteSavvy users to upload their address data into RouteSavvy more accurately. User-friendly Visualization of Maps: Maps from HERE Technologies feature a clean, modern format that’s easy to read and view.

Maps from HERE Technologies feature a clean, modern format that’s easy to read and view. Vector-based Maps: HERE Technologies offers vector-based maps which are more compatible with modern web browsers. This allows for better performance of the maps in the user’s web browser. This will result in more seamless use for a variety of actions such as zooming in on a map.

HERE Technologies offers vector-based maps which are more compatible with modern web browsers. This allows for better performance of the maps in the user’s web browser. This will result in more seamless use for a variety of actions such as zooming in on a map. Availability of Traffic Data: HERE Technologies offers live traffic data as part of its platform. This is useful for RouteSavvy users as they can now see current traffic flow color coded to show speeds and traffic incident data when planning routes.

“OnTerra Systems developed RouteSavvy 2.0 based on the HERE Technologies platform for many good reasons,” noted Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “First and foremost, HERE Technologies is, by far, the best mapping platform on the market – for quality of mapping, performance, and cost effectiveness. It’s a strategic move for OnTerra Systems to partner with HERE Technologies. It’s also a good move for customers who will have access to comprehensive web maps at a cost-effective price point.”

About RouteSavvy

Developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems, RouteSavvy is web-based, route planning software that helps businesses & non-profits generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. More efficient routing equals fewer miles driven, resulting in significant savings on fuel costs, fleet maintenance costs & labor costs. For more information, visit: www.RouteSavvy.com.

