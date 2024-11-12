Rigetti Computing Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and business updates, including updates to its technology roadmap.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $2.4 million

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $18.6 million

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $17.3 million

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $14.8 million

As of September 30, 2024 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $92.6 million



Technology Updates

Roadmap update

The Company plans to introduce a new modular system architecture in 2025. By mid-year 2025, the Company expects to release a 36-qubit system based on four 9-qubit chips tiled together with a targeted 99.5% median 2-qubit fidelity. By the end of 2025, the Company expects to release a system with over 100 qubits with a targeted 99.5% median 2-qubit fidelity. Rigetti plans to develop the 336-qubit Lyra™ system thereafter.

Rigetti remains on track to develop and deploy its anticipated 84-qubit Ankaa™-3 system with the goal of achieving a 99+% median 2-qubit gate fidelity by the end of 2024.

We believe superconducting qubits have many advantages, including that they are fabricated using well-established semiconductor design and manufacturing techniques. Superconducting qubits also perform faster gate operations than other qubit modalities. Rigetti’s system gate speeds consistently achieve an active duration of 60-8ns, which is four orders of magnitude faster than other modalities such as ion traps and pure atoms. System speed is an important factor to enable hybrid computing with current CPUs/GPUs.

“After spending years optimizing the performance of our larger scale 84-qubit Ankaa™ chips and honing our multi-chip scaling technology, we are manufacturing 9-qubit chips at 99.4% 2-qubit median fidelity, and in Q3 of this year we demonstrated tiling of 9-qubit chips without deterioration in performance,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “We believe the anticipated 4-chip 36-qubit system will be the most ambitious multi-chip QPU architecture in the market, and a significant milestone for the company and the quantum computing industry. Our approach to scalability, mirroring multi-chip architectures for advanced applications with CMOS, is supported by our recently announced Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA) technique for precisely targeted qubit frequencies. ABAA allows us to consistently manufacture high performance QPUs with the frequency precision necessary for high fidelities. The combination of our ABAA technique and a multi-chip architecture is the cornerstone of our scaling strategy as we move into developing higher qubit count systems.”

Demonstrating real-time and low-latency QEC with superconducting qubits

Quantum error correction (QEC) will be essential to achieve the accuracy needed for quantum computers to realize their full potential. Together with Riverlane, Rigetti is working to advance our understanding of how to build fault tolerant quantum computers using QEC technology.

Rigetti’s recent paper with Riverlane, “Demonstrating real-time and low-latency quantum error correction with superconducting qubits,” demonstrates how integrating Riverlane’s quantum error decoder into the control system of Rigetti’s 84-qubit Ankaa-2 system enabled the achievement of real-time, low-latency quantum error correction, a critical process for developing fault tolerant quantum computers.

Novera QPU co-located at Israeli Quantum Computing Center

Rigetti believes that its 9-qubit Novera™ QPU is ideal for experimentation across a variety of research areas including qubit characterization and hybrid quantum algorithms. Rigetti is excited to share that a Novera QPU has been co-located at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (IQCC) with Quantum Machines’ OPX1000 control system and NVIDIA’s Grace-Hopper superchip servers, which was made available to partners for research and experimentation. The set-up was recently leveraged for a reinforcement learning project, which was presented at IEEE Quantum Week 2024 in September. The demonstration entailed optimizing single qubit operations on the Novera QPU, and is an exciting use case for using a Novera QPU for quantum machine learning development.

Novel chip fabrication process for scalable, high performing QPUs

We believe quantum computers capable of addressing real-world problems will require hundreds to thousands of high performing qubits. Because qubits are sensitive to noise and other external factors, an important factor for scaling to higher qubit count systems is improving control over the materials, design, and environment of qubits. In August 2024, Rigetti introduced a novel chip fabrication technique, ABAA, that allows for qubit frequencies to be precisely targeted prior to a chip being packaged. The technique entails applying a series of low, alternating voltages at room temperature to the junctions that form the qubit. Unlike more complicated solutions that address the problem of tuning frequency, which often require laser trimming of the chip, ABAA is a simple and scalable process.

The Company found that leveraging ABAA enables improved execution of 2-qubit gates and a reduction in defects, which both contribute to higher fidelity.

The Company is leveraging the ABAA technique to fabricate chips for the Novera QPU and the upcoming Ankaa-3 system.

Business Updates

NQCC opens landmark facility that includes fully operational Rigetti QPU

The National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) officially opened the doors of its landmark facility on Harwell Campus on October 25, 2024.

The facility will support world-class quantum computing research and provide state-of-the-art laboratories for designing, building and testing quantum computers. The state-of-the-art facility includes a fully operational 24-qubit Ankaa-class system that will be made available to NQCC researchers for testing, benchmarking, and exploratory applications development.

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,286 $ 21,392 Available-for-sale investments 72,294 78,537 Accounts receivable 6,384 5,029 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,902 2,709 Total current assets 103,866 107,667 Property and equipment, net 44,837 44,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,369 7,634 Other assets 178 129 Total assets $ 157,250 $ 159,913 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,604 $ 5,772 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,581 8,563 Deferred revenue 886 343 Current portion of debt 11,247 12,164 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,142 2,210 Total current liabilities 21,460 29,052 Debt, less current portion 2,061 9,894 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 7,040 6,297 Derivative warrant liabilities 2,210 2,927 Earn-out liabilities 1,641 2,155 Total liabilities 34,412 50,325 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 191,958,045 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and 147,066,336 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 19 14 Additional paid-in capital 524,351 463,089 Accumulated other comprehensive income 254 244 Accumulated deficit (401,786 ) (353,759 ) Total stockholders’ equity 122,838 109,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 157,250 $ 159,913





RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,378 $ 3,105 $ 8,516 $ 8,632 Cost of revenue 1,174 834 3,822 1,940 Total gross profit 1,204 2,271 4,694 6,692 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,752 13,056 36,093 39,981 Selling, general and administrative 5,798 6,047 18,617 20,808 Restructuring — — — 991 Total operating expenses 18,550 19,103 54,710 61,780 Loss from operations (17,346 ) (16,832 ) (50,016 ) (55,088 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (733 ) (1,473 ) (2,809 ) (4,511 ) Interest income 1,226 1,263 3,567 3,746 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 1,200 (3,442 ) 717 (4,320 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 820 (1,731 ) 514 (2,362 ) Total other income (expense), net 2,513 (5,383 ) 1,989 (7,447 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (14,833 ) (22,215 ) (48,027 ) (62,535 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (14,833 ) $ (22,215 ) $ (48,027 ) $ (62,535 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 188,389 133,866 170,665 129,173





RIGETTI COMPUTING INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (48,027 ) $ (62,535 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,155 6,381 Stock-based compensation 9,705 8,727 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (514 ) 2,362 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (717 ) 4,320 Change in fair value of forward contract — 2,229 Impairment of deferred offering costs — 836 Accretion of available-for-sale securities (2,752 ) (2,310 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of debt end-of-term liabilities 741 1,100 Non-cash lease expense 1,533 1,288 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,355 ) 3,239 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (1,955 ) (1,027 ) Deferred revenue 543 (489 ) Accounts payable (808 ) (212 ) Accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities (3,632 ) (2,067 ) Net cash used in operating activities (42,083 ) (38,158 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,816 ) (7,511 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (98,451 ) (79,047 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 107,499 98,082 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (768 ) 11,524 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of principal of notes payable (9,491 ) (5,405 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock from sales through Common Stock Purchase Agreement 12,838 15,051 Proceeds from sale of common stock from sales through At-The-Market (ATM) Offering 38,831 — Payments of offering costs (476 ) (107 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and warrants 83 1,002 Net cash provided by financing activities 41,785 10,541 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (40 ) (38 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,106 ) (16,131 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 21,392 57,888 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 20,286 $ 41,757 Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,057 $ 3,299 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capitalization of deferred costs to equity upon share issuance 190 13 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable 252 394 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accrued expenses 76 605 Non-cash addition to operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liability 2,268 — Unrealized Gain on short term investments 54 273

