Hara Supply Expands Premium Glass and Ceramic Filter Tip Offerings to Enhance the Luxury Smoking Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hara Supply , the world’s largest manufacturer of cones and combustibles, announced the expansion of its premium filter tip offerings for pre-roll joints and blunts, which are made from materials such as glass and ceramic and designed to enhance the luxury smoking experience. Catering to the growing demand for high-quality pre-roll products, the company has combined cutting-edge innovation with customization options to help brands stand out in this competitive market category at an affordable price.

“With more consumers than ever seeking top-tier smoking products for elevated experiences, glass and ceramic tips are rapidly gaining popularity, providing the classy feel and smooth hit that resonates with this demographic,” said Bryan Gerber, CEO of Hara Supply. “For brands looking to offer affordable luxury, our premium, customizable tips provide an excellent alternative to traditional paper, without compromising on quality. As the most trusted partner in the industry with the fastest lead times, we are proudly dedicated to helping brands take their products to the next level.”

By offering numerous customization options, from logo printing to size and shape preferences, Hara empowers brands to craft unique and personalized pre-roll products. The company’s scalability enables them to meet orders in the millions, guaranteeing consistent quality and reliability for even the largest of orders. The filter tips are made from 100% natural, non-toxic, single-sourced materials, ensuring sustainability and safety, with a product catalog that includes options such as:

Conical W Fold: Popular and versatile tip, often paired with direct printing for brand logos.

Popular and versatile tip, often paired with direct printing for brand logos. Conical & Cylindrical Glass Tips: Provides a premium experience and is frequently used with a cigar band wrap for an elevated finish.

Provides a premium experience and is frequently used with a cigar band wrap for an elevated finish. Conical & Cylindrical Ceramic Tips: Premium ceramic filters with 1x-6x air holes for a refined smoking experience.

Premium ceramic filters with 1x-6x air holes for a refined smoking experience. Spiral Twist Tip: Unique ceramic twisting tip, delivering a customized air flow path and exceptional design.

The premium filter tips are manufactured across the company’s network of factories in India, a distinct advantage for Hara – the country continues to invest in production infrastructure as part of Prime Minister Modi’s $1.2 trillion “Make-In-India” plan. Compared to Chinese manufacturing, India comes with a lower risk, which means Hara customers never have to worry about inventory shortages, and increased logistical infrastructure allows for quick and direct shipping and processing. India’s growing manufacturing sector provides a strong foundation for Hara’s owned production, which will continue to grow in the coming years.

Beyond filter tips, Hara provides a variety of custom child-resistant packaging for pre-rolled cones, including tubes, branded towers, boxes, tins, and other retail packaging solutions. With industry-leading production capacity and a top-tier customer success team, the company ensures that all materials are lab-tested for heavy metals and pesticides to meet the highest health compliance standards and state guidelines, supported by Hara’s rigorous 13-step AQL-spot check process.

About Hara Supply

Hara Supply is the largest cones and combustibles manufacturer in the world. The company operates 250,000 square feet of the highest-quality production across 9 facilities, producing 100 million cones monthly, and is the first in the industry to be ISO, GMP and Health Canada certified. Hara is driven by a host of business solutions for the market’s top multistate operators, dispensaries and CPG brands, offering custom pre-roll cones and packaging, child safe packaging, product sourcing/manufacturing, and ODM & OEM solutions. For more information, visit harasupply.com .

Media Contact

Mattio Communications

hara@mattio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.