SPINEART ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF THE SPINEART INNOVATION CENTER IN DALLAS, TEXAS

Dallas, Tex. November 12, 2024 – Spineart, a leader in spine surgery innovation, unveils the Spineart Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas, with a grand opening date of Thursday, November 14, 2024.

The Spineart Innovation Center is a 5,500-square-foot facility located at Trinity Towers. This state-of-the-art facility is designed for spine surgeons, hospitals, and academic institutions to enhance learning and collaboration. The center includes sweeping views of the Dallas skyline, conference meeting space, offices, and a 1,300-square-foot wet lab. The lab features two cadaveric stations, one equipped with the eCential Robotics platform, designed as a single system integrating 2D/3D imaging, navigation, robotics, and customized Spineart applications.

“The opening of the Spineart Innovation Center is a significant milestone,” said Jerome Trividic, CEO of Spineart. “It will enable us to provide spine surgeons with access to next-generation navigation and robotics technologies that represent the cutting edge of spine surgery. In addition, the center will welcome local institutions, providing opportunities to collaborate on research and development projects and participate in fully customized training programs.”

Dallas was selected for the Spineart Innovation Center due to its status as a major domestic and international hub. Dallas has become a powerhouse for tech innovation, supported by a business-friendly environment and diverse talent pool in engineering. This location provides Spineart with several advantages aligned with the Company’s goal of establishing a hub for innovation and training in robotic spine surgery, including access to a robust medical community and opportunities for potential collaborations with local institutions.

With great enthusiasm, Laurent Nodé-Langlois, Chief Technology Officer at Spineart, shared, “After 20 years of pioneering hardware development at Spineart, we’re now stepping into the digital realm, shaping the future of spine surgery.”

“From think tanks to hands-on product trials, we are ready to push the boundaries of research and development,” said Alessia Erlingher, Chief Commercial Officer of Spineart. “By partnering with leading hospitals and surgeons, we’re not only advancing medical science but also ensuring better outcomes for patients everywhere.”

About Spineart

Spineart is a global fast-growing company in spine surgery innovation, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies for surgeons and hospitals worldwide for the benefit of their patients. Renowned for its commitment to Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity, Spineart continues to push the boundaries of spinal surgery with its comprehensive portfolio of procedural solutions and digital technologies. Spineart was awarded the "Prix de l'Economie Genevoise 2022" for its contribution to technological and scientific innovations, commercial activities, job creations and ESG principles.

For media inquiries or further information, contact press@spineart.com or visit www.spineart.com/media

