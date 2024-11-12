Space DC-DC Converter Market to Exceed USD 118.31 Million by 2032, Advances in Space Missions and Satellite Growth

Space DC-DC Converter Market

"Space DC-DC Converter Market Set for Strong Growth, Fueled by Demand for Power Reliability in Space Exploration."

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space DC-DC Converter Market was valued at USD 41.65 million in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 118.31 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2032.Diverse Voltage Needs Drive Growth in Space DC-DC Converter MarketAcross the projected period, different voltage levels will ensure that growth in the DC-DC converter market is strong and in line with the application specific for space. The 3 VDC segment will have steady growth. This is mainly because the necessity for reduced loading requirements caters to some of the demands of the system for satellite power control. The 24 VDC segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR since it supports various types of equipment such as telemetry and telecommand units, magnetometers, reaction wheels, and payload systems, which are each integral for the functionality of space application. Diverse applications of these voltage levels ensure their pivotal role in the advancement of DC-DC converter technologies in the space industry.Book Your Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1166 Space DC-DC Converter Market Soars with Private Investments and Satellite ExpansionThe space DC-DC converter market is rapidly growing due to several primary drivers and opportunities. Some of the key drivers are that the market has large-scale scope, interest from private firms is accelerating, and a faster growth trajectory is driven by rising investments in satellite technology. Lucrative opportunities are emerging in areas like weather monitoring, national defense, and the expansion of commercial space services. High-reliability power systems in demand for environmental tracking via satellite-based monitoring, military communication, and other applications in real-time data are driving the role of the DC-DC converter within the industry.Key Players:• Synqor Inc• Thales Group• Crane Aerospace and Electronics• Asp Equipment GmbH• Airbus SAS• Vicor Corporation• VPT Power Inc• Infineon Technologies AG• Steel S.P.A• Microsemi Corporation• UTC Aerospace Systems• Texas InstrumentsSegment AnalysisBy Application TypeThe power Conditioning Unit (PCU) is dominating the market and plays a crucial role in converting raw power from solar panels or batteries into stable and regulated DC voltages that are suitable for powering various subsystems on the spacecraft.By output power TypeThe 100-250W output power range is a dominant segment in the space DC-DC converter market. This is because many critical components in spacecraft, such as communication systems, sensors, and control systems, require power in this range.DC-DC converters in this range offer a balance of power output and efficiency, making them suitable for a wide range of applications.By Output Voltage• 3.3V• 5V• 12V• 15V• 28VBy Application• Attitude & Orbital Control System• Surface Mobility & Navigation Systems• Command & Data Handling System• Environmental Monitoring Systems• Satellite Thermal Power Box• Electric Power Subsystem• Power Conditioning Unit• OthersBy Output Power• <10W• 10-29W• 30-99W• 100-250W• 250-500W• 500-1,000W• >1,000WBy Input Voltage• <12V• 12-40V• 40-75V• >75VBy Type• Isolated• Non-IsolatedBy Form Factor• Chassis Mount• Enclosed• Brick• DiscreteBy Platform• Satellites• Capsules/Cargos• Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes• Rovers/Spacecraft Landers• Launch VehiclesAsk For Enquiry @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1166 Regional DevelopmentNorth America leads the market for space DC-DC converter market as many private firms and space agencies have been investing heavily in its development. Looking forward to the improving funding for advanced satellite technology, the region is likely to lead the market all through the forecast period. Europe will follow, driven by further exploration activities in Germany and France, Russia, and the UK, but also by other industry leaders such as Infineon Technologies AG and Thales Group. Further growth impulses are coming from an increasing demand for communication and navigation satellites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the Middle East and Africa. Latin America is expanding its use of satellite imagery for border patrol and environmental monitoring-a field that, naturally is also expanding in this region.Ask For Buy @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1166 Recent Developments In January 2024, Crane Aerospace & Electronics introduced the Interpoint xMOR family of high-efficiency 120W DC-DC converters for standard and deep-space missions. In November 2023, Infineon Technologies transferred its HiRel DC-DC converter business to Micross, expanding Micross's offerings in space-grade power solutions for most aerospace and defense critical applications.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 