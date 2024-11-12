Will Never Fall Again – An Inspiring Memoir of Triumph and Reinvention by Bożena Szwed-Giacchini

Szwed Fall again

From a troubled youth in Communist Poland to a life of global success, this is the story of a woman who defied the odds and reclaimed her future.

POGGIO NATIVO, COMUNE IN ITALY, ITALY, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book: Will Never Fall Again... " chronicles the incredible journey of Bożena Szwed-Giacchini , a brave Polish woman who refused to be defined by her past. From marrying a local gangster in Communist Poland to escaping his clutches and embarking on a daring quest for freedom, Bożena's life took her from refugee camps to international business success. This second edition tells the full, riveting story of her adventures across continents and the personal and professional challenges she faced along the way. Bożena's journey serves as a powerful testament to resilience, courage, and the idea that life truly begins at fifty.Key Highlights:• A riveting escape from an abusive marriage in Communist Poland.• Transforming from a refugee to an international businesswoman across Italy, Canada, Korea, and more.• Exclusive accounts of meetings with world leaders and her experiences in elite diplomatic circles.• Bożena's message to readers: it's never too late to live your dreams—life begins at fifty!• A deeply personal story of love, loss, reinvention, and perseverance.About the Author:Bożena Szwed-Giacchini, also known as Bo, was born in Communist Poland and faced a tumultuous youth, marked by her marriage to a local gangster at 18. Her escape from Poland led her through refugee camps, international business ventures, and personal trials. She overcame poverty, heartbreak, and physical challenges, transforming herself into a successful businesswoman, diplomat, and author. Now living in Italy, Bo continues to inspire others with her story of survival, ambition, and self-discovery.Author:Bożena Szwed-GiacchiniContact Name:Bożena Szwed-Giacchini

