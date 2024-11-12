Small Gas Engines Market Driven by Technological Advances, Urbanization, and Expanding Applications

Small Gas Engines Market

Small Gas Engines Market to Grow by Urbanization, Rising Demand for Outdoor Power Equipment, and Technological Innovations Enhancing Efficiency Across Sectors

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Small Gas Engines Market was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2024 to 2032.Growing Opportunities in the Small Gas Engines Market Driven by Technological Advances and Expanding ApplicationsThe small gas engines market would grow more significantly owing to increased demand for outdoor power equipment in residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors. The engines are mainly put in lawnmowers, generators, and other small-scale equipment due to increased landscaping activities and the need for efficient, portable machinery, and this would be prompted by urbanization. Market growth is further expected by further advancement of technology into more efficient fuel consumption as well as lower emissions, which could make them more acceptable among environmentally conscious consumers.Emerging economies' increased scope with rapid urbanization develops further demand for compact power equipment. Hybrid models, offering the integration of gas engines with electric components for efficiency gains and broader application areas, will benefit the market. Furthermore, the trend towards recreational outdoor activities and the popularity of power sports vehicles present further growth prospects in small gas engines Thus, the demand for these products is sought after in all sectors including residential, commercial as well as agricultural sectors but with the added impact being urbanization and changes in lifestyle that promote the formation of green spaces.Surge in DIY and Home Improvement Projects Boosts Demand in the Small Gas Engines Market, Driving Growth in Outdoor Power EquipmentThe increase in DIY projects and home improvement activities has significantly contributed to the demand in the small gas engines market. Homeowners are now looking for lawn care, landscaping, and outdoor power equipment that is easy to use and flexible. This is a trend that increases the adoption of small gas-powered tools like lawnmowers, trimmers, and tillers, hence increasing the growth in the market as more people invest in personal outdoor equipment, giving manufacturers stable growth opportunities. Other features as well as superior performance made the gas engines used for lawnmowers so lucrative, which, in return, led to tremendous growth for the lawnmower segment.Gardening Sector Drives Growth in Small Gas Engines Market, Fueled by Increased Interest in Home LandscapingThe highest CAGR in the small gas engines market from 2024 to 2032 will be achieved in the gardening segment due to increasing interest in home landscaping and other activities. Home gardening has become a very high-growth area in the aesthetic, recreational, and sustainable living areas, resulting in more homeowners seeking such powerful yet user-friendly gas-powered tools as tillers and trimmers. Trends for the most part originate from house owners who will want to make their outdoors look as attractive as the indoors and, therefore drive further growth into the trajectory of the gardening sector. Additionally, many manufacturing leaders are present in the region along with technological advances in terms of efficient engines, which add to the leading market position of North America.The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period between 2024 and 2032, due to rapid urbanization and growth in disposable incomes. Rising home gardening and landscaping activities make the demand for efficient gas-powered equipment increase significantly. Moreover, government initiatives focused on agriculture and infrastructure developments boost the small gas engine market, making Asia Pacific a significant player in future expansion.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
►By Engine Displacement
►20-100CC
►101-450CC
►451-650CC
►𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
►Lawnmower
►Pressure Washer
►Trimmer
►Chainsaw
►Tillers
►Leaf Blowers
►Portable Generator
►Edger
►Others
►𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
►Construction
►Gardening
►Industrial
►Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
► Briggs and Stratton Corporation
► Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
► Yamaha Motor Corporation
► Kipor Power
► Champion Power Equipment
► Kohler Co.
► Liquid Combustion Technology
► Kawasaki Heavy Industries
► Fuji Heavy Industries
► Kubota Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
► Rolls-Royce is going to begin testing in 2024 a new small gas turbine designed for hybrid-electric flight applications. The engine forms part of a turbogenerator system for the Advanced Air Mobility market, which should enable longer routes and reduced emissions.
► Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co, and Yamaha Motor Co made history in January 2023 when they received the go-ahead from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to establish a technological research association called Hydrogen Small Mobility & Engine Technology. Their main aim is to research hydrogen-powered engines for small mobility. 