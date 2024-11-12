Drucker TV- A Virtual Front-Row Seat to Global Thought Leadership

Drucker Forum TV, a free, immersive digital experience that will broadcast interviews live from Vienna's historic Hofburg Palace on November 14-15, 2024. Drucker Forum TV will offer a dynamic blend of exclusive interviews, thought-provoking keynote sessions, and special tributes, all featuring some of the most influential voices in management today

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Global Peter Drucker Forum is set to break new ground this year with the launch of Drucker Forum TV, a free, immersive digital experience that will broadcast interviews live from Vienna's historic Hofburg Palace on November 14-15, 2024.Drucker Forum TV will offer a dynamic blend of exclusive interviews, thought-provoking keynote sessions, and special tributes, all featuring some of the most influential voices in management today. Viewers from around the world will have the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge ideas and gain valuable insights into the future of business and leadership.Meaningful Conversations with Distinguished ExpertsThe program will feature a series of intimate conversations with renowned thought leaders, including:● Teresa Amabile, Harvard Business School professor and expert on creativity and innovation● John Kay, renowned economist and founding dean of Oxford's Said Business School● Subramanian Ramadorai, former CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, who will share his insights on the remarkable legacy of Sir Ratan TataHonoring the Legacy of Sir Ratan TataThe Drucker Forum TV will pay special tribute to the late Sir Ratan Tata, the visionary chairman of Tata Group, whose leadership and commitment to ethical business practices left an indelible mark on the global business landscape. Bloomberg Opinion columnist Adrian Wooldridge will lead a poignant discussion on Tata's contributions and lasting impact.Opening and Closing Keynotes by Leading VoicesThe Forum will kick off with an inspiring opening keynote by Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson, a leading authority on psychological safety and leadership. The event will conclude with a powerful closing keynote by Gary Hamel, co-founder of the Management Lab and a renowned management innovator.Exclusive Content and On-Demand AccessIn addition to the live sessions , Drucker Forum TV will offer a wealth of exclusive content, including:● Red carpet interviews with esteemed guests● Book sessions highlighting the latest releases in management literature● Historical highlights from previous Drucker Forums● On-demand access to all sessions, allowing viewers to catch up on their own scheduleFree Access with RegistrationRegistration for Drucker Forum TV is now open and completely free. Don't miss this unique opportunity to join a global community of management professionals and enthusiasts for two days of transformative learning and inspiration.About the Global Peter Drucker ForumThe Global Peter Drucker Forum is an annual conference that brings together the world's leading management thinkers and practitioners to explore and shape the future of leadership and business. The Forum is committed to advancing Drucker's timeless principles of management and fostering a global dialogue on the challenges and opportunities facing organizations today.

