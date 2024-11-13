Key Citrus Bioflavonoids Market Trend 2024-2033: Growth in Functional Supplements for Metabolic Health

Citrus Bioflavonoids Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The citrus bioflavonoids market is projected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2023 to $1.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Increased consumer interest in natural health products, the expanding use of citrus extracts in dietary supplements, and rising awareness of their antioxidant properties are driving market growth.

Global Citrus Bioflavonoids Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The market is projected to grow to $1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.7%. Growth is driven by consumer demand for organic ingredients, advancements in extraction technologies, and increased use in nutraceuticals, anti-aging products, and immune health solutions. Key trends include the use of citrus bioflavonoids in functional beverages, sports nutrition, and personalized nutrition, along with rising R&D for cognitive health benefits.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Citrus Bioflavonoids Market?

The increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products is expected to boost the market. Known for their antioxidant and health-boosting properties, citrus bioflavonoids are becoming popular in health-conscious and chemical-free product lines. A 2022 report by the Organic Trade Association revealed record sales of organic food in the U.S., indicating strong demand for natural ingredients like citrus bioflavonoids in the health and wellness industry.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Citrus Bioflavonoids Market?

Major companies operating in the marker are Döhler Group, Kemin Industries Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Natural Factors USA, Green Sky Biological, Life Extension Foundation Inc., Nans Products, Country Life LLC, NutraBlend Foods LLC, Cayman Chemical, Selleck Chemicals LLC, Solgar Inc., Aloha Medicinals Inc., Bordas S.A.S, Botanic Healthcare, BOC Sciences, Freeda Vitamins Inc., Sundown Naturals, NutraScience Labs, Paradise Herbs Inc

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Citrus Bioflavonoids Market Size?

The market is also seeing growth with the introduction of products like Eriomin lemon fruit extract, which supports blood sugar regulation and metabolic health. Lemme, a U.S.-based e-commerce company, launched the Lemme GLP-1 Daily supplement in September 2024, using Eriomin extract along with other ingredients to promote healthy weight loss and metabolic health.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Citrus Bioflavonoids Market?

The citrus bioflavonoids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Diosmin, Eriocitrin, Hesperidin, Naringenin, Nobiletin, Quercitrin, Rutin, Tangeritin

2) By Source: Grape Peel, Lemon And Lime Peel, Orange Peel

3) By Form: Gummies, Powder, Tablets

4) By End-User: Animal Feed, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Citrus Bioflavonoids Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Definition of the Citrus Bioflavonoids Market

Citrus bioflavonoids are naturally occurring compounds in citrus fruits like lemons and oranges. These compounds are known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties. They are often used in supplements to support cardiovascular health, immune function, and vitamin C absorption.

