Leading Factor Driving the Material Handling Market in 2024: Rising Demand For E-Commerce Industry

The material handling market has seen strong growth, expected to grow from $40.45 billion in 2023 to $44.46 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth is attributed to industrialization, manufacturing growth, e-commerce expansion, global supply chain networks, and a focus on safety, ergonomics, efficiency, and cost reduction.

The material handling market is expected to grow to $64.85 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9%. Growth is driven by the rise of e-commerce, automation and robotics, sustainability initiatives, smart warehousing, and the adaptation to changing market dynamics. Trends include augmented reality for training, predictive maintenance, customization, human-robot collaboration, and blockchain for supply chain transparency.

The material handling market is expected to grow as a result of the increasing demand from the e-commerce industry. As e-commerce continues to expand, there is a growing need for efficient material handling solutions to manage the increased flow of goods and ensure smooth operations.

Major companies operating in the market report are Mitsubishi Logisnext Co.Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Liebherr Group, Doosan Corporation, Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Cascade Corporation, Hyster-Yale-Materials Handling, Dematic Group, Manitou Group, Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., SSI Schaefer Systems International, Hoist Liftruck Mfg. Inc., Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Clark Material Handling Company, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Raymond Corporation, Bastian Solutions LLC, Eisenmann AG.

Lithium-ion technology is gaining traction in the material handling industry. Li-ion batteries, which are environmentally friendly, lightweight, and have higher energy density than traditional battery types, are increasingly used in material handling and electric vehicles.

1) By Type: Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Trucks And Lifts, Cranes, Pallet Racking, Conveying Systems, Hoists, Other Types

2) By Operations: Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Other Operations

3) By End User: Food & Beverages, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods & Electronic, Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the material handling market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market share. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Materials handling refers to the process of moving raw materials to manufacturing sites, managing their manipulation during production, and transferring finished goods for distribution to users or sales outlets.

