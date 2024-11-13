Global Marketing Automation Market Insights 2024: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The marketing automation market is growing rapidly, projected to rise from $6.28 billion in 2023 to $6.95 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 10.7%. The growth is driven by the need for personalized customer experiences, lead generation, marketing streamlining, campaign performance measurement, and better alignment of sales and marketing efforts.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Marketing Automation Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The marketing automation market is expected to reach $9.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is attributed to the rise of account-based marketing (ABM), AI and machine learning applications, multichannel marketing, and customer retention efforts. Trends include automation for customer retention, dynamic content automation, marketing operations, data privacy compliance, and CRM system integration.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Marketing Automation Market?

The expansion of big data and data analytics solutions is expected to drive the growth of the marketing automation market. By leveraging these technologies, marketing automation companies can gain deeper insights into customer behavior, personalize offerings, and improve lead scoring, resulting in more effective marketing strategies.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Marketing Automation Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Adobe Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, HubSpot Inc., Thryv Holdings Inc., Marketo Inc., ActiveCampaign Inc., Mirum Shopper Marketing, Keap Inc., Act-On Software Inc., SharpSpring, Inc., Infusionsoft Inc., Banjo Inc.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Marketing Automation Market Size?

Personalized content has emerged as a key trend in the marketing automation industry. Marketing automation software leverages data to identify purchasing patterns and make recommendations based on customer preferences, leading to increased engagement, better customer service, and improved business processes.

How Is The Global Marketing Automation Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Digital Marketing, E-Mail Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Campaign Management, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Discrete Manufacturing, Government And Education, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Marketing Automation Market

North America was the largest region in the marketing automation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Marketing Automation Market?

Marketing automation refers to the use of technology to automate repetitive marketing tasks. It aids in managing leads, nurturing prospects through the sales funnel, and integrating with customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data platform (CDP) systems to streamline marketing efforts.

The Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Marketing Automation Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into marketing automation market size, marketing automation market drivers and trends, marketing automation global market major players, marketing automation competitors' revenues, marketing automation global market positioning, and marketing automation market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

