Carrington Labs integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud to deliver fast, streamlined credit risk insights for lenders

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrington Labs , a leader in explainable AI-driven credit risk solutions, announces a new integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud, enabling financial institutions to seamlessly utilize their data in Salesforce to power bespoke credit risk models via the Carrington Labs platform. This integration is set to enhance client onboarding to Carrington Labs and streamline access to the platform’s tailored credit risk models , requiring minimal technical investment and supporting faster, data-driven lending decisions.While Carrington Labs’ solutions are available to all clients, this integration simplifies access for Salesforce-based institutions, or those who have some of their data residing in Salesforce, reducing setup time and making it easier to leverage Carrington Labs’ insights Using client-controlled data ingestion, Carrington Labs securely accesses shared data—such as transaction histories, application details, and credit bureau reports—to create customized credit risk models suited to each lender’s unique needs. With reverse ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) capabilities, insights are then delivered back into the Salesforce Sales Cloud, allowing clients to utilize credit risk insights generated by Carrington Labs in their established workflows. This process maintains robust data control, with options to exclude personally identifiable information (PII) to ensure privacy and regulatory compliance.The integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud is already driving results for US-based lender Kiva. As an early adopter, Kiva embedded Carrington Labs’ credit risk insights into their Salesforce environment within days, unlocking access to deeper, automated credit risk insights with minimal disruption to legacy systems.With flexibility across diverse markets, from North America to Southeast Asia, Carrington Labs’ Salesforce integration is designed to adapt to local regulatory and data protection standards. Financial institutions can scale the use of Carrington Labs' credit risk insights with minimal resource demands, empowering them to manage credit risk confidently and flexibly.“We’re excited to introduce this integration with Salesforce Sales Cloud as a way to support faster, more efficient client onboarding and provide a flexible solution for lenders working within Salesforce environments,” said Jamie Twiss, CEO of Carrington Labs. “This capability allows us to deliver actionable credit risk insights and loan limit recommendations where clients need them most, with security and ease of implementation as key priorities.”###Contact:Noeleene YapCarrington LabsUS: +1 (251) 332-4008AU: +61 489 995 082noeleene.yap@carringtonlabs.comAbout Carrington LabsCarrington Labs is a leading provider of explainable AI-powered credit risk scoring and lending solutions. Its mission is to empower financial institutions with advanced tools and insights to make smarter, faster and more informed lending decisions, fostering a more robust and inclusive financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.carringtonlabs.com

