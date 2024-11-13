Driver in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Industry 2024: Growing Demand For NASH Treatment Fuels Obesity Epidemic

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs -The Business Research Company” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market has surged, projected to grow from $3.33 billion in 2023 to $4.54 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 36.3%, driven by increased NASH prevalence, obesity, greater awareness, lifestyle changes, and healthcare advancements.

How Much Will the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market, forecasted to reach $14.53 billion by 2028 with a 33.7% CAGR, will expand due to NASH drug advancements, screening, healthcare spending, and collaborative research. Trends include lifestyle education, AI in diagnosis, and regulatory advancements.

Explore the Full Scope of the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market with an In-Depth Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8805&type=smp

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market?

The rising obesity rate is boosting demand for the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market. Obesity, characterized by excessive fat accumulation, poses health risks and is associated with a higher-than-normal body weight. As non-alcoholic fatty liver disease increases with rising obesity, NASH could become the leading cause of severe liver disease in coming years, spurring demand for related treatments and drugs.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-nash-global-market-report

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Genfit SA, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc., Blade Therapeutics Inc., Cempra Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Immuron Limited, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Size?

Leading companies in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) industry are focused on creating innovative products, such as thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß selective agonists, which target fundamental causes of NASH. The thyroid hormone receptor is a protein that regulates gene expression and plays a vital role in numerous physiological processes when activated by thyroid hormones.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market?

1) By Type: Solid, Liquid

2) By Product: Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib and Cenicriviroc, Other Products

3) By Disease Cause: Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity

4) By Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Provider

5) By Application: Oral, Parenteral

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

North America was the largest region in the non alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market share in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Overview?

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an advanced form of fatty liver disease marked by liver inflammation that can lead to cirrhosis or liver failure.

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market size, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market drivers and trends, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) global market major players, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) competitors' revenues, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) global market positioning, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (nash) market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Non Alcoholic - Beverages Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nonalcoholic-beer-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.